Why 2009 Was The Best Year Ever For Animated Movies (And Why It Won't Be Matched)

The 21st century's first decade had plenty of memorable motion pictures to offer audiences. However, for animation geeks, there's no year in the 2000s more important than 2009. This was the greatest year ever for animated motion pictures, as titles like "Coraline," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "Up," "A Town Called Panic," "The Princess and the Frog," "The Secret of Kells," and so many more debuted. Not only were these projects rich in artistic virtues, but they also epitomized the limitless variety of animated storytelling.

These productions ranged across an array of different styles, from goofy CG to stop-motion animation to rich hand-drawn imagery. No two films looked the same — not even projects told in the same animation style, like stop-motion animation (just try and say "Fantastic Mr. Fox" is indistinguishable from "Mary and Max"). Animated storytelling can look like anything, and 2009's eclectic collection of animated features excitedly reflected this. The year's animated cinema accomplishments are well worth exploring, as is the sad reality that seeing a year this bountiful again is a long shot.

Acknowledging these facets of reality includes mourning the present. However, it also means reveling in glorious art of the past. Let's take a journey into 2009, the greatest year ever for animated movies, and why recreating its magic is impossible in the modern world.