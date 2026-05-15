The Best Star Wars Movies All Have One Thing In Common

The best Star Wars movies are the ones that George Lucas didn't direct. Whoa! Did I overdose on Haterade or sip on too much troll juice? No, this disturbance in the Force is based on astute observation.

Make no mistake about it, Lucas is the architect of the Star Wars Universe. Without him, there's nothing. He created this world, these characters, and the various rules that exist here. However, he only directed four entries: "Star Wars," "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," and "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." Apart from the original movie, which is influential, can any of these other films genuinely be considered among the best in the series? Meesa says no.

Lucas served as an executive producer on "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" (which he also co-wrote with Lawrence Kasdan), but there's a widespread belief that he secretly directed and reshot the latter, micromanaging the entire production to be what he wanted. Whether that's true or not, only the people involved know the full story. Regardless, there's no denying that those two sequels look — and flow — better than the original, and it's not Lucas' name in the director field.

Since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, other directors have played in the sandbox, and the best efforts are always when they follow his original vision but are allowed to be creative too. It makes one wonder, though: if Lucas was the great and almighty savior he's portrayed to be, wouldn't Disney have made a blank check to him in an attempt to get him to direct a Star Wars movie again?