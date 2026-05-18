The Star Trek: Enterprise Finale's Worst Problem Is Also The Key To Fixing Its Canon

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

It's probably not an exaggeration to say that the "Star Trek: Enterprise" series finale "These Are the Voyages..." is the worst Star Trek finale episode, which is saying something. It never made a shred of sense to sideline the main cast of "Enterprise" for the show's swan song, but that's nevertheless what the episode chose to do.

Instead of a proper finale, "These Are the Voyages..." is effectively a not-so-stealthy episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The whole episode is about William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) examining the events of the Enterprise NX-01's final flight before decommission, holodeck style. The end result is effectively all Riker, all the way. He observes the events and interacts with them, while the show's actual cast plays a distant second fiddle. Meanwhile, the audience is treated to moments like the completely unnecessary demise of fan-favorite Trip Tucker (Connor Trinneer) — an event that many fans no doubt rank among the most devastating deaths in the Star Trek franchise.

Fortunately, there is a way to explain all this nonsense in a fashion that makes only the parts of the show featuring Troi and Riker canon: every single thing they see about the Enterprise NX-01 in the episode is simply a flawed latter-day adaptation of the NX-01's last stand. Let Fanon Fixing Canon explain why this hated finale is not nearly as canon as you thought.