Horror films have been around since the earliest days of cinema. As the art form developed, the horror movie grew in popularity, enjoying several cycles of cultural dominance, backlash, retreat, and rebirth. After all, humans have enjoyed scaring each other for as long as there have been humans. Included in everything from folklore to religious texts, spooky elements can serve an important social function: They teach us what we should fear, keeping us safe by telling stories of people who messed with things they didn't understand and found themselves at the wrong end of something pointy. We learn from horror to not take chances with strangers, and to respect the dead, and how to confront the unknown.

If you're looking to get into horror but are overwhelmed by just how much exists, then fear not — we've got a list of suggestions below. We've outlined 10 classic horror movies everyone needs to watch at least once, each of which will open up more avenues to explore if something strikes a chord. These movies will give you an overview of horror history, from the black and white movies of the early sound era to more recent entries, stretching the limits of what the genre is capable of. Actually, forget we said "fear not." You're going to fear a lot. That's what makes horror so fun.