5 Most Bizarre Marvel Movie Theories That Might Actually Be True
Marvel Cinematic Universe loyalists love nothing more than to sit around and debate the possibilities and meanings of what they watch. After all, the filmmakers are also fans who chuck in Easter eggs and additional treats that only the eagle-eyed spot, so there are often hidden messages and subtle hints if you dig beyond the surface level.
Head to any comments section on social media or a movie-themed subreddit, and you'll find a litany of theories about what's happened, what's to come, and how it all fits together. Some of these hypotheses might be way off the mark and in another stratosphere altogether, but there are others that pique curiosity and get the mind's cogs turning faster than before. As a matter of fact, they're pretty darn plausible!
So, let's take a look at the Marvel movie theories that might actually be true. If they are, some of them may even change the entire MCU timeline as we know it!
The Watcher is in the first Iron Man movie
In the Marvel Universe, the Watcher is a character who watches all — seriously, it's in the name. The extraterrestrial serves as the narrator (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) of the animated series "What If...?" and cameos in "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 through the clever use of the surroundings to form a silhouette of the character.
Ever since Marvel Studios' executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed the Watcher's presence in "Daredevil: Born Again," fans have combed through the MCU to see if they can find any other instances of where the Watcher appears, but no one spotted him before. One Reddit user suggested a scene from 2008's "Iron Man" in which Tony Stark suits up as a prototype Iron Man in his garage. If you look up at the windows on the right, they look like eyes observing Tony in action. Other commentators disputed this theory, saying they're just windows.
However, this theory might just hold some weight. Maybe not in the exact scene that the Redditor posited, but before that, as Tony puts together the suit, especially as the light shines brightly through the windows — almost too brightly. Lest we forget, "Iron Man" is the inception of the MCU, so it would make sense that the Watcher is present in some shape or form. As an observer, he would be there at the beginning, middle, and end.
Peter Parker's parents may have been victims of 9/11
By the time viewers meet Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the MCU, he's a teenager who lives with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). No backstory is provided on how Peter's parents died, but it's obvious that they're gone, and he lived with May and Ben for most of his life — much like in regular canon.
One Redditor pulled out the calculator and research to posit a theory that Peter's parents died during the September 11 attacks in 2001. For one, there are allusions to destroyed buildings and Peter having a fear of heights, which would symbolize something on a far deeper and personal level. Then, there's the fact that Peter is confirmed to be born in August 2001, as per his passport in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which would mean he lost his parents a month after his birth. The Redditor takes it one step further to suggest that Peter's parents may have been first responders who lost their lives trying to help others.
It's a powerful theory that adds another dimension to Peter's character and personality, as well as his origin story. Being a hero already runs in his family, so he feels the responsibility to do good with his abilities. The tragedy of 9/11 radically altered so many lives, and it might have been the event that changed everything for the Parkers, too.
Bacteria is the reason behind Red Skull's look
Remember Jesse Pinkman's impressed look in "Breaking Bad" whenever Walter White spoke about science? Let's give the same nod whenever someone brings out the test tubes and textbooks to discuss the MCU. Even though this is a fantastical world where gods and tree people run amok, it's fun when elements are rooted in some semblance of real-life logic.
One Reddit user came up with the perfect explanation as to why the Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) is basically a red skull in "Captain America: The First Avenger." The best part about it is that the theory is grounded in basic science that makes sense. This commentator pointed out how Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) received a shot of penicillin before taking the Super Soldier serum, because the human body possesses so much bacteria. It's important to get rid of the bacteria beforehand, or else it'll only be enhanced by the serum. In Johann Schmidt's case, he didn't take the penicillin, so he just injected himself with this foreign substance. The result of this is what happened to his face, turning him into a red skull!
Look, this is a Captain America theory that changes everything. No one really knows what the Super Soldier serum contains, since it's fictional, but it's plausible to believe it has a lot of chemicals that react with human DNA. If it isn't administered under the right conditions, the effects could mutate the body in unexpected ways.
Thanos wanted to sacrifice Nebula
One of the saddest moments in the MCU is when Thanos (Josh Brolin) sacrifices Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) for the Soul Stone in "Avengers: Infinity War." Even though the Mad Titan is, well, mad, it's clear that this is an event that shakes him to the core. However, he understood that a sacrifice needed to be made in his quest to complete the Infinity Gauntlet.
A Redditor suggested that Thanos must have been aware of what was required to attain the Soul Stone beforehand, hence his adopting and raising Gamora to be his tribute. However, at some point, he grew attached to his surrogate daughter and questioned how he could still get the Soul Stone without losing her. That explains the addition of Nebula (Karen Gillan) to the equation, since it's obvious that Thanos doesn't care for her as much as he does Gamora. Effectively, she would have been the one he preferred to sacrifice when the time came.
It's an interesting theory because Thanos has genuine affection for Gamora. When he sacrifices her, there's no disputing that the act breaks him. At the same time, he is maniacal and devious, so he might have had another ace up his sleeve. In this instance, though, he wasn't able to use it.
Thor made Vision worthy
In the MCU, Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, can only be lifted by those who are worthy. Since it's the hammer of the gods, no trickery or magic plays an influence here; you're either worthy or not. No shortcuts. Naturally, fans are stunned when the android Vision (Paul Bettany) lifts Mjolnir without any hassle in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." How does he do it?!
This is a debate that's been raging on for years, and fans have provided different perspectives. One Redditor came up with a believable explanation: Thor (Chris Hemsworth) made Vision worthy. When the God of Thunder's lightning blast brings Vision to life in the movie, the android receives the divine gift of a soul.
This theory makes a lot of sense, because there's something special and kind about Vision from the get-go — something that isn't present in the likes of Ultron (James Spader). He's a gentle soul who serves others — not himself. Perhaps when Thor's lightning coursed through his synthetic body, something else grew inside of him. He isn't only a gift from the gods, but he's also the definition of what they see to be a perfect (and worthy) creation.