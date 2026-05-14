5 Most Bizarre Marvel Movie Theories That Might Actually Be True

Marvel Cinematic Universe loyalists love nothing more than to sit around and debate the possibilities and meanings of what they watch. After all, the filmmakers are also fans who chuck in Easter eggs and additional treats that only the eagle-eyed spot, so there are often hidden messages and subtle hints if you dig beyond the surface level.

Head to any comments section on social media or a movie-themed subreddit, and you'll find a litany of theories about what's happened, what's to come, and how it all fits together. Some of these hypotheses might be way off the mark and in another stratosphere altogether, but there are others that pique curiosity and get the mind's cogs turning faster than before. As a matter of fact, they're pretty darn plausible!

So, let's take a look at the Marvel movie theories that might actually be true. If they are, some of them may even change the entire MCU timeline as we know it!