Who Is The Editor Of The Daily Bugle In Spider-Noir?

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Season 1, Episode 3

Many familiar names and places from the Spider-Man mythology pop up in "Spider-Noir." One of the most notable is the famous newspaper, the Daily Bugle. However, the person sitting in the editor's chair isn't J. Jonah Jameson; it's Howard Walters (played by Richard Robichaux).

Walters is a new character created for "Spider-Noir," though his name features one or two hidden Easter eggs for long-time Marvel fans who love theories as much as anybody else. For one, the surname also belongs to Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk. Whether there's any relation between the characters is open to debate, but in the comics, the truth about She-Hulk is she does marry Jameson's son, John, so this could be a sneaky link to both Triple J and She-Hulk here.

The most likely connection for Walters is that it's a tribute to one of the Bugle's early editor-in-chiefs, Walter Jameson (no relation to J. Jonah). In Marvel Comics, he's the editor of the newspaper during World War II. Considering that "Spider-Noir" takes place in the 1930s, it wouldn't be outside of the realm of possibility to consider Walters as the show's equivalent for Jameson during this period.