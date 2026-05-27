Who Is The Editor Of The Daily Bugle In Spider-Noir?
Contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Season 1, Episode 3
Many familiar names and places from the Spider-Man mythology pop up in "Spider-Noir." One of the most notable is the famous newspaper, the Daily Bugle. However, the person sitting in the editor's chair isn't J. Jonah Jameson; it's Howard Walters (played by Richard Robichaux).
Walters is a new character created for "Spider-Noir," though his name features one or two hidden Easter eggs for long-time Marvel fans who love theories as much as anybody else. For one, the surname also belongs to Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk. Whether there's any relation between the characters is open to debate, but in the comics, the truth about She-Hulk is she does marry Jameson's son, John, so this could be a sneaky link to both Triple J and She-Hulk here.
The most likely connection for Walters is that it's a tribute to one of the Bugle's early editor-in-chiefs, Walter Jameson (no relation to J. Jonah). In Marvel Comics, he's the editor of the newspaper during World War II. Considering that "Spider-Noir" takes place in the 1930s, it wouldn't be outside of the realm of possibility to consider Walters as the show's equivalent for Jameson during this period.
Where have you seen Richard Robichaux before?
Richard Robichaux is a character actor, the kind whom most viewers have likely seen somewhere before but cannot pinpoint exactly where. On the television front, he's appeared in everything from "Better Off Ted" to "Paradise" (one of the best post-apocalyptic TV shows ever made). He also had a long stint on "All My Children," portraying the character of Charlie Dibble for 80 episodes.
Robichaux is also a regular and long-time collaborator of director Richard Linklater. He's been cast in several of the filmmaker's movies, including "Hit Man," "Boyhood," "Where'd You Go, Bernadette," and "Last Flag Flying." When he's not performing, Robichaux serves as a professor at Texas State University, where he teaches acting to his students. In the past, he has also had teaching stints at the University of California at San Diego, Penn State, and Juilliard.
In an interview with Texas Highways, Robichaux summed up the character of Howard Walters from "Spider-Noir" perfectly, saying, "He's described as a 'sensationalist vulture.'" It's an accurate representation of Walters, who has the uncanny knack of rubbing Joe "Robbie" Robertson (Lamorne Morris) the wrong way because of his tendency to twist the reporter's words. Sounds a lot like what J. Jonah Jameson does on the regular, doesn't it?