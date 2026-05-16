5 Best Hulu Miniseries To Binge-Watch This Weekend

Steve Carell stars as Dr. Alan Strauss, a therapist who ends up kidnapped by one of his patients, a serial killer played by Domhnall Gleeson, in "The Patient." The 10-episode thriller follows Strauss's time in containment and how he tries to get away and alert authorities to the situation. While he isn't the only person the serial killer is holding captive, Strauss may be the only one capable of getting inside his head.

"The Patient" is a gripping ride. For audiences who only know Carell as Michael Scott on "The Office," this series features the actor showing his range in a performance that is easily one of his best. You can't help but root for Alan to find a way out of the serial killer's grasp, but also empathize with his line of work and how he puts himself out there for his patients, even if it backfires on him spectacularly in this instance. Each episode keeps you on your toes, and with less than a dozen of them making up the series, it's the perfect length for a weekend binge.

Critics gave the miniseries an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews highlighting Carell and Gleeson's performances. "You've never seen Steve Carell as he is in 'The Patient,'" Saloni Gajjar wrote for The AV Club. "He anchors FX's gripping limited series with his finest dramatic performance to date." Carell received a SAG award nomination for the role, and Gleeson was nominated for a Critics Choice award and a Golden Globe.