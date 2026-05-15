Blue Bloods: Every Main Character Ending Ranked

Frank (Tom Selleck) steps up to the plate in "End of Tour" — even more so than usual. Two gangs join forces and are pressing the fuzz into releasing their leaders from custody and ensuring clemency for their members awaiting trial or who are incarcerated. The violence they unleash on the city is impossible to fathom, and hard to control after Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) is shot.

Frank is handed the keys to the city and tries working out a solution while dodging the anger of the public advocate acting on Chase's behalf while he's in the hospital. Frank, as always, comes up with a measured and intelligent solution while making sure evil doesn't win out. In one of Frank Reagan's best "Blue Bloods" moments, he has a one-on-one talk with Lorenzo Batista (Edward James Olmos), the father of the mayor's shooter, and convinces him to reveal where his son will be.

They get their men thanks to a combined group effort. It's not anything Frank hasn't done before, so it's not outstanding enough for the top five. But, fittingly, the last words of the show belong to Frank: "You know, we've got a lot to be thankful for. And looking around this table, I gotta say, I couldn't be more proud or grateful."