Blue Bloods: Every Main Character Ending Ranked
When "Blue Blood" finally came to an end after a healthy 14 Season run, the procedural wasn't afraid to wrap up the show's central storylines in fuzzy, warm-hearted fashion. Every main character got a happy ending in "End of Tour," with only one death of a recurring personality – Officer Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan), Eddie Janko-Reagan's (Vanessa Ray) longtime partner — marring the proceedings. The whole family takes to the streets and works the legal system to take down not one but two gangs, and get revenge for Luis. But aside from that dangerous bump in the road, the Reagans end up in a pretty good place by the time the episode ends, fitting for a show that so championed family values.
But which member of the clan had the best finale? This is a ranking of each main character's story from least interesting to most interesting and from worst to best. The order here was entirely determined by authorial opinion.
10. Jack Reagan
Jack Reagan (Tony Terraciano) is on the bottom of this list not because his ending is bad, but because it's kinda boring. Still attending college without a declared major, Jack appears happy with how things are going for him. He meets his cousin, Joe Hill (Will Hochman) at the last Reagan family dinner, and seems rather contented with adding another member to the family. Otherwise, he seems to be following his pop, Danny's (Donnie Wahlberg) advice in that he's not making any rash choices about his future.
That includes avoiding joining the military to be like the rest of his Reagan brethren. While Jack seemed certain that he was ready to take part in the demanding military work that so boosted the fortune of his family in the past, Danny suggested to instead give it some space and thought. Perhaps someday he'll surface in "Boston Blue" and we'll find out
9. Sean Reagan
Jack's brother, Sean (Andrew Terraciano), meanwhile, has a slightly more exciting future waiting for him. His college career kerned toward the arts, and he had been setting himself apart from the family legacy by considering life as a fireman. His ending is left as open and Jack's, but in Sean's case this was done for a very purposeful reason.
Sean (recast with Mika Amonsen) has become the focus of "Boston Blue," the sequel series which has shifted his interest toward police work. There, he's just another rookie beat cop trying to survive the Reagan reputation and make a life for himself — which becomes much more difficult when Danny ends up in Boston, too. It's a completely different ending than the one offered up for him by "Blue Bloods" — but arguably it's way more interesting. If this had been Sean's career path when the show ended, he might have ranked higher, but his conclusion as-is within "Blue Bloods" falls near the bottom of the pile.
8. Nicky Reagan-Boyle
Nicky's (Sami Gayle) ending didn't add anything new that fans didn't already know about her, but it's still a more interesting ending than the one given to her cousins. She's still working for a nonprofit in California and remains single. In an effort to make her new San Francisco home feel more like New York City and spread family tradition, she initiates a weekly potluck meal.
There's one reason why she comes in higher on this list than the show's other youthful characters. She's not a cop, not a lawyer — not even a fireman. Her civilian job marks her out as a Reagan — who else would give themselves over to working for charity full-time — but she's refrained from joining the justice system in a typical way, which is quite fitting for her character. Though she expressed interest in being an officer and even wanted to take an entrance exam to the police academy, Nicky wasn't meant for a nine-to-five job — and the show does a great job respecting that in her final scenes.
7. Henry Reagan
Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), too, has a positive but unexceptional ending. After helping the rest of the Reagans take out the gang that has been haunting New York City, he continues to happily advise his grandkids and great-grandkids. He is particularly helpful to Danny in the last episode, whom he finally nudges into asking out his longterm crush and partner on the force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) out on a date.
But while Henry does get to do some things in the final episode, he doesn't have a very interesting ending. That's likely a relief to his family members, who have only ever wanted their patriarch to be safe and alive. But it's a poor substitution for character development, or learning something new about him. It's not the absolutely worst ending Henry could have been handed — but it's certainly not the best option the writers could have gone for.
6. Frank Reagan
Frank (Tom Selleck) steps up to the plate in "End of Tour" — even more so than usual. Two gangs join forces and are pressing the fuzz into releasing their leaders from custody and ensuring clemency for their members awaiting trial or who are incarcerated. The violence they unleash on the city is impossible to fathom, and hard to control after Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) is shot.
Frank is handed the keys to the city and tries working out a solution while dodging the anger of the public advocate acting on Chase's behalf while he's in the hospital. Frank, as always, comes up with a measured and intelligent solution while making sure evil doesn't win out. In one of Frank Reagan's best "Blue Bloods" moments, he has a one-on-one talk with Lorenzo Batista (Edward James Olmos), the father of the mayor's shooter, and convinces him to reveal where his son will be.
They get their men thanks to a combined group effort. It's not anything Frank hasn't done before, so it's not outstanding enough for the top five. But, fittingly, the last words of the show belong to Frank: "You know, we've got a lot to be thankful for. And looking around this table, I gotta say, I couldn't be more proud or grateful."
5. Danny Reagan
Danny is his father's right-hand man throughout their episode, working the beat to find a quick solution to the gang crisis. He, Maria, and Eddie end up working one chunk of the case together. They're tasked with finding the gang leader Carlos Ramirez (Manny Perez), a man who murdered a judge earlier in Season 14 and has ties to the groups making waves for the city. As always, Danny brings his man in, this time without using any force. Appealing to Ramirez as a father first allows the trio to get their way — and it helps that Eddie has a bond with Ramirez' young daughter.
His personal life is also on quite the upswing. After years of will-they-or-won't-they, Danny finally asks out Maria for a slice of pizza, allowing himself space to move on after the death of his wife, Linda (Amy Carlson). While "Boston Blue" has gone on to muddy the waters between the old partners, "Blue Bloods" itself definitely provides a happy ending for Danny.
4. Maria Baez
Maria Baez has a successful final episode as well. While she might have been absent from the final Reagan family dinner, she proves a loyal soldier to Danny and the NYPD to the end. They bring in Ramirez and all is well between them. And they even get a second chance at finding romance together. Yes, Maria says she'll go out with Danny for pizza. A whole relationship would bloom, but fans would have to wait for the spin-off to see that occur.
Maria's ending is slightly more interesting than Danny's, if only because it mostly hasn't been undone by "Boston Blue." Even in that show, she's still raising her adopted daughter; she's still coping with her mother's declining health, just as she is at the end of "Blue Bloods." But her and Danny get a chance to be far more than buddies with this episode, and that scoots her up to fourth place.
3. Erin Reagan
Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) has qui te the happy ending in the last episode of "Blue Bloods." Working her section of the gang crisis, she teams up with her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann). The two had been getting cozier and cozier over the course of Season 14, and before "End of Tour" concludes, they get remarried in a whirlwind city hall ceremony with no family present.
Following this, she plans on telling the family that they're back together for real this time. However, when the time comes, Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie pull even bigger news out of their hats, and she chooses to stay mum. At least Erin has a successful day at the office, with the intel Jack gives her helping the team identify Lorenzo Batista, which helps break the case wide open. Nevertheless, Erin's exit from "Blue Bloods" at least points toward a bright and interesting future for her.
2. Jamie Reagan
Jamie, meanwhile, finds himself partnered up with Joe Hill. The two of them comb the city to find who killed Luis Badillo, and their evidence leads them to an inmate who's already inside for his own illegal activities. Jamie and Joe end up leaning on Frank — who in turn leans on Batista with the information he's been an informant — until Lorenzo tells them his son just had a baby of his own and will likely pop up at the hospital during visiting hours. Jamie and Joe get their guy.
The youngest Reagan also gets the best personal news out of all of his family members — he's going to be a first-time father, as she and Eddie are about to become parents. Fans who follow "Boston Blue" know that they have a healthy boy who they named after Joe Reagan — Jamie's much-lamented and long-dead brother as well as Joe Hill's father. But "Blue Bloods" leaves Jamie in an excellent place — and one that leaves you wishing the spin-off had followed him instead of Danny.
1. Eddie Reagan
Eddie's ending is on top of the pile not because she figures out she's going to be a mother at the end of "Blue Bloods" — but because she has the most complex emotional journey of the whole episode, and indeed the whole season.
Luis' death hurts her deeply, and she's filled with rage that she can't do anything about it. Pinned to her hospital bed and stuck there until she heals, she helps out Danny and Maria as best she can. She ends up being a part of the arrest of Ramirez, and without her previous connection to his daughter she would have never been able to coax him into coming in peacefully.
In a single episode she goes from stern and angry to soft and joyful — showing the widest range of emotions possible. Everything goes well for her in the end, and she and Jamie end with something to look forward to, making her conclusion the very best "Blue Bloods" has to offer.