Mark Hamill's Sci-Fi Anthology Series On Hulu Flew Under Everyone's Radar

When people think about science fiction anthology series, "Black Mirror" or "The Twilight Zone" are likely the first to come to mind. However, Hulu released its own in 2017 that flew under the radar. Featuring none other than Mark Hamill as its narrator, "Dimension 404" takes audiences on a new adventure each episode, from trying to beat strange video games to an energy drink that can slow down time.

"Dimension 404" released in April 2017 to strong reviews. Critics gave it an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with comparisons made to the previously mentioned anthology shows. "While the show wears its many influences rather prominently—'The Twilight Zone' and 'Black Mirror' are the most obvious—it does so in an enjoyable way, with great casting that makes a huge difference," Cheryl Eddy wrote for Gizmodo.

With new episodes released weekly through April 25, "Dimension 404" deserved more attention. However, shortly after, the first three episodes of Hulu's adaptation of "The Handmaid's Tale" dropped, becoming the streamer's major release and effectively fading "Dimension 404" into the background.