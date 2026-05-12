5 Defining '90s Cartoons That Shaped A Generation

The 1990s was a time of great creativity in the realm of cartoons. Many of them were frenetic and gritty compared to those of years gone by, but, while narratives were becoming more complex and grey in nature, moral lessons were still all the rage. Kids, tweens, and teens who came up during this era had many great shows to choose from, but there's a handful of '90s cartoons that shaped this generation.

These shows stand out from the pack thanks to their ability to make kids think, grow, and develop into questioning, thoughtful beings. But a few of these examples just plain formed '90s kids into savvy people who didn't mind laughing at a good fart joke. They turned a generation of kids into dreamers, thinkers, and wisecrackers. Here are the five most generation-defining cartoons of the 1990s.