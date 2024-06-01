This Magic School Bus Theory May Reveal Ms. Frizzle's Horrifying Secret

The PBS animated series "The Magic School Bus" is as iconic as 1990s educational shows can be. Lily Tomlin voices Miss Frizzle, a teacher who uses the eponymous enchanted vehicle to show her students various secrets of the universe first-hand. This implies that she wields truly fantastic power ... but what if she's secretly a monster who's using said power for nefarious purposes?

This is the basic tenet of "'The Magic School Bus' doppelgänger theory," as posited by YouTube user Alex Bale. It suggests that the show's tendency to break the fourth wall with its end segments and Miss Frizzle's casual endangerment of the children are aspects of a darker secret — that Frizzle is actually an eldritch monster who controls the show and whom every other character fears. As such, many of the things only adults notice on "The Magic School Bus" aren't mere gross negligence on Miss Frizzle's part. Instead, she's a malevolent entity who merely poses as an educator to control and frighten the children. They must keep attending her increasingly dangerous field trips, and whenever they try to stay behind, Miss Frizzle will pull stunts like shrink down the bus and drive it inside their body, a punishment she inflicts on two separate students.

According to the theory, part of Frizzle's magic is keeping the children quiet about their massively dangerous adventures for fear that she might punish them with even more dangerous locations. Likewise, the producers (Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Susan Blu) are also prisoners within the show, repeatedly reassuring the viewer that some of the more outlandish events are pure fiction despite in-universe evidence to the contrary.