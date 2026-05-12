This Overlooked '90s Dark Fantasy Movie From The Creator Of Pluribus Is Worth Your Time

Since its debut in 2025, "Pluribus" has taken the world of streaming by storm, earning a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and breaking records as the most-watched original series in Apple TV's history. The show stars Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, a prickly Albuquerque romantasy author. Carol is one of the few people on Earth immune to an alien virus that "joins" humanity into a single (and relentlessly chipper) hivemind –- and she's determined to reverse the effects of the virus at all costs.

"Pluribus" is the brainchild of Vince Gilligan, best known as the creator of the acclaimed series "Breaking Bad" and its hit prequel/spin-off "Better Call Saul." As a post-apocalyptic science fiction series about an alien virus, "Pluribus" might seem like a strange departure for Gilligan, but he's actually dabbled in genre projects before. Gilligan wrote several episodes of "The X-Files" between the late '90s and early '00s (including Season 3's "Pusher," one of the best-ever episodes of "The X-Files"), and his first screenplay was for the obscure 1993 dark fantasy feature film "Wilder Napalm."

"Wilder Napalm" stars Arliss Howard and Dennis Quaid as pyrokinetic brothers Wilder and Wallace. After a childhood prank accidentally incinerates a homeless man, Wilder retreats into the anonymous life of a volunteer firefighter, though, ironically, he is married to the free-spirited arsonist Vida (Debra Winger). Meanwhile, Wallace works as a clown and dreams of using his fire-starting powers as "Dr. Napalm" on "The David Letterman Show." When Wallace's carnival rolls into town, he sets his sights on seducing Vida, bringing new meaning to the term "burning love."