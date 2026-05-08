Dumb Things In Mortal Kombat 2 That Everyone Just Ignored

"Mortal Kombat" as a franchise is very silly. How could it not be? This whole saga originated as a video game series that emphasized graphic, outlandish slayings above all else. Similarly, live-action movie adaptations have delivered all-time lines like "too bad you ...will die!" The worst scenes in 2021's "Mortal Kombat" were the wrong kind of ridiculous, leaving viewers rolling their eyes in disbelief and die-hard fans blabbering about all the things "Mortal Kombat II" needed to avoid.

Now, that sequel to the 2021 feature has finally arrived. Director Simon McQuoid and nearly the entire cast of the last film are back, while Karl Urban has joined the fight as fan-favorite character Johnny Cage. Inevitably, because of how ridiculous this universe is, there are tons of "Mortal Kombat II" elements that register as dumb. That comes with the territory of this franchise to some extent, but there are some especially head-scratching moments here that will surprise even die-hard "Mortal Kombat" fans.

For many moviegoers, these dumb "Mortal Kombat II" moments will fly over their heads. However, it's vital to point them out, if for no other reason than to appreciate how the entire "Mortal Kombat" saga has as many dumb elements as it does Fatalities.