Remarkably Bright Creatures Review: A Charming Pair Can't Save A Dull Mystery

We've seen endless inspirational dramas where dogs can transform the lives of new owners and help give them meaning where there previously was none. But what is there for animal lovers who aren't dog people? The close bond between mankind and man's best friend is simple to dramatize, so when it comes to portraying inter-species friendships with other members of the animal kingdom, those animals wind up being characterized like loyal pooches too.

Titles ranging from the sweeping equestrian epic of "War Horse" to a charming indie like "A Street Cat Named Bob" remove anything too specific about their animals to tell stories that wouldn't be too different if they had a canine lead in their place. Now it's the turn of "Remarkably Bright Creatures," adapted from Shelby Van Pelt's 2022 bestseller, to take on this winning (and not entirely uncynical) formula, replacing a dog with an all-seeing, all-knowing octopus who wants to improve the lives of the humans caring for him.

If this sounds more like a "30 Rock" gag than a sustainable movie premise, you might be surprised to hear that writer-slash-director Olivia Newman (who previously adapted another bestseller, "Where the Crawdads Sing") and co-writer John Whittington are at least partially aware of the absurdity. The inner monologue of their octopus Marcellus is voiced by Alfred Molina, Doc Ock himself, which feels like an admission from the filmmakers that this is every bit as silly as a supervillain with mechanical tentacles — even if they choose to dramatize everything with the utmost sincerity.

Unfortunately, the limitations are clear from the start, as it's hard to have an octopus remain at the center of the narrative when he's stuck within the confines of an aquarium, and he gradually becomes irrelevant to the intergenerational human drama. The movie fails at convincing us that the journeys of both human leads would be different without him — by the very nature of their jobs, they would have crossed paths and bonded anyway.