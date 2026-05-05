Marshals Episode 10's New Villain Exposes A Major Issue With The Yellowstone Spin-Off

Contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 10 — "Playing with Fire"

"Marshals" has developed a terrible habit of introducing characters that they insist were a part of Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) "Yellowstone" past — even though those characters never showed up on the mothership series during its five-season run.

In "Playing with Fire," when Kayce must retrieve a group of prisoners after they're freed in a bus crash, we learn that he's very familiar with one of the escapees, Neil Lamb (Sterling Jones), who seems to have worked on the Dutton Ranch as a hand. Kayce knows that Neil has been trying to get leniency from the state, and has no idea if he's decided to trade Dutton secrets for his freedom. When Kayce catches up with Neil, the latter admits he knows plenty about John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) best and worst moments — the dirtiest of his secrets — and he's willing to lie his head off, should he get caught, if Kayce will let him go free and get over the border to Canada.

But Neil is looking for clemency from the wrong Dutton – and he knows it. "Even as a boy, you were a different sort of man than your father. You don't have to solve this problem the way he would," he says. Indeed, Kayce manages to stick to his guns — literally — and keep Neil where he is until backup arrives, followed by a storm that they have to wait out until the next episode.