Adam Driver Starred In One Of The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies Of The 21st Century

In 2016, Adam Driver starred in a sci-fi movie where he played an experienced student of the universe's mysteries who becomes fixated on a younger person, interested in the fledgling powers they are starting to display. No, we're not talking about "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens," which came out at the end of 2015. Just a few months later, Driver starred in "Midnight Special," an underrated film from director Jeff Nichols that not enough people have seen.

Driver plays Paul Sevier, a communications analyst who works with encrypted satellites. He tracks down Alton (Jaeden Martell), a young boy who's been kidnapped. The government, the boy's family, his kidnappers, and perhaps other, even more interested parties all want to control Alton, because somehow, Alton can hear encoded transmissions from the skies.

"Midnight Special" was adored by critics, clocking in at 83% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a thrilling sci-fi film, but it also feels small and intimate, as much a story about parenthood as it is about a kid who can do something special. Unfortunately, even though the movie starred people like Driver, Kirsten Dunst, and Michael Shannon, it only pulled in $3.7 million domestically. Perhaps audiences found the film too confusing, and needed the ending of "Midnight Special" explained in particular.