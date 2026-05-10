5 Movies That Were Originally Meant To Be Sequels

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Hollywood doesn't work in a linear fashion. Sometimes, ideas become recycled and repackaged, then reappear in the most unexpected ways. For instance, there are original movies that were once intended to be sequels to other films, but a quick change of names and blurring of specifics enabled them to become standalone productions. Well, at least the writing didn't go to waste here, and somebody got paid, right?

For fans, there's nothing more fun than discovering there are movies out there that could have been sequels to some of our favorite films — regardless of whether they're good or not. As a matter of fact, the stories of how these movies came to be are riveting and often deserving of their own films. Let's just say that there's no business like show business, baby!

Grab a helmet and put it on before proceeding any further, because you're about to get your mind blown. Here are five movies that were originally meant to be sequels.