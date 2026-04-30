Chicago P.D. Season 13 Kills Off A Major Character In A Heartbreaking Episode
Contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 13, Episode 19 — "Going Back"
In recent months, "Chicago P.D." officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) has been trying to balance his family life with police work and attending to the mental and physical deterioration of his dad. "Disco Bob " Ruzek (Jack Coleman) was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in Season 12's "Zoe," and his decline has been precipitous, with Adam spending a chunk of Season 13 absent from "Chicago P.D." while dealing with it. In "Going Back," Bob finally experiences end stage symptoms related to his illness and loses his life.
Adam is naturally devastated; the sadness of his dad's passing is compounded by the fact that Bob hasn't been able to retain any new information in a long time, leaving Adam yearning for their old connection. In "Going Back," Adam tells Bob that he and Kim (Marina Squerciati) are selling the house they inherited from him to move their adopted daughter Makayla Ward (Ramona Edith Williams) to a better area so she can attend a nicer school. Disco Bob reacts angrily — then lapses into a confused state. He tells Adam that he looks just like his son.
The end arrives soon afterward, with Adam vowing to carry all of the good memories he shares with his father into the future. "I love you, Dad. Very much. And I want you to know that I'm gonna remember everything. I'm gonna remember everything for the both of us. So it's okay. You can let go," he says, tears leaking from the corners of his eyes as Bob slips away.
Adam faces his own medical crisis during Going Back
Adam's grief over his dad is complicated by the fact that he's suffering from temporary amnesia thanks to a concussion. His injury is the result of a blow to the head Adam took while working at a crime scene, but he can't remember who, if anyone, hurt him or why. After being released from the hospital, Adam has extreme difficulty trying to piece together the case and who the perp is.
It turns out Adam's latest criminal case was sparked by the discovery of an old VHS tape among Bob's stash. Believing that his dad was investigating a long-forgotten murder, Adam follows the lead and heads to the motel where the incident took place. He blacks out shortly after realizing there's cameras in every single room in the motel.
It turns out the case is one that haunted Bob — he was the only member of his squad who believed the footage featured an actual death and not a harmless prank. Adam remembers at last that he fell and hit his head while chasing the motel's maintenance guy. That man turns out to be a decent fellow named Carlos (Lobo Sebastian) who knew his dad. Carlos explains that he couldn't afford to lose his job, so he sent Bob the tape anonymously. The murder is indeed genuine, and Mark Knight (Bob Romay), a drug dealer working under the nickname Voodoo, is the perpetrator. Adam brings Knight in, and scores one more legal victory for Disco Bob and the Chicago P.D.