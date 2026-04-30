Chicago P.D. Season 13 Kills Off A Major Character In A Heartbreaking Episode

Contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 13, Episode 19 — "Going Back"



In recent months, "Chicago P.D." officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) has been trying to balance his family life with police work and attending to the mental and physical deterioration of his dad. "Disco Bob " Ruzek (Jack Coleman) was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in Season 12's "Zoe," and his decline has been precipitous, with Adam spending a chunk of Season 13 absent from "Chicago P.D." while dealing with it. In "Going Back," Bob finally experiences end stage symptoms related to his illness and loses his life.

Adam is naturally devastated; the sadness of his dad's passing is compounded by the fact that Bob hasn't been able to retain any new information in a long time, leaving Adam yearning for their old connection. In "Going Back," Adam tells Bob that he and Kim (Marina Squerciati) are selling the house they inherited from him to move their adopted daughter Makayla Ward (Ramona Edith Williams) to a better area so she can attend a nicer school. Disco Bob reacts angrily — then lapses into a confused state. He tells Adam that he looks just like his son.

The end arrives soon afterward, with Adam vowing to carry all of the good memories he shares with his father into the future. "I love you, Dad. Very much. And I want you to know that I'm gonna remember everything. I'm gonna remember everything for the both of us. So it's okay. You can let go," he says, tears leaking from the corners of his eyes as Bob slips away.