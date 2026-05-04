5 Action Movies From 1991 That Still Deliver The Same Thrill

There was something in the water that made '80s and '90s action movies so special. Maybe it was testosterone or creatine. But do you know which was a particularly excellent year for the genre? 1991. From "Out for Justice" to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze," it feels like there was a banger released every week for 12 months.

Having said that, there are a few action movies from 1991 that stand tall and roundhouse kick the senses with their steadfast quality. Whether you were blow drying your mullet in the '90s or polishing your now-bald spot in modern times, these films still give the same fuzzy feeling they did when they were initially released. You're seated with greatness, and you know it.

Let's head back to 1991 to visit some of our favorites and why they still resonate now. Honorable mentions to iconic actioners like "Ring of Fire" and "Samurai Cop" that didn't make the cut but still deserve their flowers for their own specific reasons; this list, however, is all about action flicks from '91 that still have serious legs.