5 Action Movies From 1991 That Still Deliver The Same Thrill
There was something in the water that made '80s and '90s action movies so special. Maybe it was testosterone or creatine. But do you know which was a particularly excellent year for the genre? 1991. From "Out for Justice" to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze," it feels like there was a banger released every week for 12 months.
Having said that, there are a few action movies from 1991 that stand tall and roundhouse kick the senses with their steadfast quality. Whether you were blow drying your mullet in the '90s or polishing your now-bald spot in modern times, these films still give the same fuzzy feeling they did when they were initially released. You're seated with greatness, and you know it.
Let's head back to 1991 to visit some of our favorites and why they still resonate now. Honorable mentions to iconic actioners like "Ring of Fire" and "Samurai Cop" that didn't make the cut but still deserve their flowers for their own specific reasons; this list, however, is all about action flicks from '91 that still have serious legs.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
There's a general rule of thumb that sequels never live up to the original movies. Don't tell filmmaker James Cameron that, though, since he broke convention to unleash "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" on the world in 1991. At the time of its release, it was reportedly the most expensive film ever made and became one of the best action movies of the '90s. However, Big Jim didn't only create a gorgeous special effects-laden feature that dazzled with death-defying stunt pieces and heart-stopping action, he also found a way to improve the story he introduced in 1984's "The Terminator."
A new Terminator, the T-1000 (Robert Patrick), goes back in time to assassinate the young John Connor (Edward Furlong). The resistance from the future isn't about to let the murder bot have all the fun, so it sends back its own machine, a reprogrammed T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger), to protect John. Now it's up to the T-800 and John to find Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), destroy the seemingly indestructible T-1000, and avert Judgment Day.
Aesthetically, "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" holds up due to its blend of believable practical and before-its-time special effects. However, the real magic lies in how Cameron made the audience care about these memorable characters, who also happen to be highly quotable. It's impossible to not smile at the scenes in which John teaches the T-800 about the lingo of the time. Who doesn't love to hear the Schwarzenator say, "Hasta la vista, baby," as he shoots the T-1000?
Showdown in Little Tokyo
Since Brandon Lee tragically died at a young age, most audiences only remember him from "The Crow" and that's it. However, he starred in a string of action movies before then, including 1991's "Showdown in Little Tokyo" alongside Ivan Drago himself, Dolph Lundgren.
This action-centric buddy cop film sees Lee play Johnny Murata, who becomes the partner of Chris Kenner (Lundgren). Like in these types of movies, they're a mismatched pair with different views on life and law enforcement; however, they need to learn how to work together to stop the crime running rampant in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo district. Their greatest threat is the Iron Claw gang, led by the menacing and ponytailed Funekei Yoshida (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa).
"Showdown in Little Tokyo" didn't redefine the action genre, nor is it a five-star classic by any means. However, it embodies the B-movie era of the time. There's a comforting and fun quality in watching it, even if it's as predictable as a Hallmark Christmas movie. The odd couple pairing of Lee and Lundgren also works here, as their relationship and quips carry the film, while Tagawa plays the perfect bad guy (much like he did in many other movies). One does wonder, though, if a sequel would have happened had Lee not died on "The Crow" set. Regardless, this is an early '90s action movie that still kicks tail in modern times.
The Last Boy Scout
By 1991, Bruce Willis still rode high on the success of the "Die Hard" movies. Thanks to John McClane, he became known as the underdog action star whom everybody could root for. In Tony Scott's "The Last Boy Scout," Willis plays a similar character in the shape of Joe Hallenbeck. Joe is a former Secret Service agent who lost his job and now works as a private investigator. His path crosses with former football star Jimmy Dix (Damon Wayans), as the duo team up to solve the murder of Dix's girlfriend, Cory (Halle Berry).
While there's no shortage of action, "The Last Boy Scout" leans into the natural comedic talents of Willis and Wayans, as they banter back and forth and make for an entertaining pair onscreen. They might seem like people who have walked different paths in life, but they both embark on a redemption arc to correct the mistakes of their respective pasts.
"The Last Boy Scout" is also another wonderful reminder of how talented Scott was as an action director. The filmmaker knew how to get the best out of his actors and the Shane Black-penned script, refusing to turn the film into a "Lethal Weapon" clone but still managing to capture the imagination of the same fanbase.
Point Break
Kathryn Bigelow's "Point Break" is the prototype for "The Fast and the Furious," and it isn't too difficult to see the similarities. Think about it: An undercover cop infiltrates a crew of suspected criminals, but he falls in love with the extreme lifestyle and the girl. In this instance, Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Utah instead of Brian O'Conner, while Patrick Swayze portrays Bodhi rather than Dom Toretto.
"Point Break" serves up the adrenaline-charged action as FBI Agent Utah meets a group of surfers, learns how to hang ten with Bodhi, and has eyes for Bodhi's ex, Tyler Ann Endicott (Lori Petty). Utah is undercover, though, as he tries to determine the true identity of a gang of masked bank robbers known as the Ex-Presidents. At the same time, he forms a close bond with Bodhi and Tyler, as the rich offer of freedom and non-stop thrills appeals to him. Yeah, it's easy to piece together where the conflict is heading here.
It's a '90s action movie through and through, as "Point Break" embraces the full spectrum of melodrama and outrageous entertainment, which even required Keanu Reeves to learn how to surf. Yet there's a charm to this film that's unshakeable and keeps audiences coming back to it. As a viewer, you know that the friendship between Utah and Bodhi won't ever last since they're on the opposite sides of the law, but you want to believe that something could change to let them be pals forever.
Double Impact
What's better than Jean-Claude Van Damme in a movie? Two Jean-Claude Van Dammes! "Double Impact" is double the fun and double the action, as JCVD plays twins, Alex and Chad Wagner. As kids, they were separated after the murder of their parents. Now, as adults, they need to get revenge on the killers.
Van Damme doesn't play the same character twice, though, as Chad and Alex are different from each other. Truthfully, it's one of the movies that demonstrates JCVD's decent range as an actor, as he's able to effectively play off himself and convince as two characters. It's different from the traditional Van Damme fare, but still possesses the same quirks that make his movies highly rewatchable.
Sure, "Double Impact" isn't about to wow anyone with a riveting script and Shakespearean delivery of the lines, but it's a '90s action movie that makes full use of the star power of its charismatic lead. The kicks still land as hard as they did in 1991, while Van Damme reaffirms why he was one of the best action movie stars of his era. "Double Impact" is twice as nice now than it was back then.