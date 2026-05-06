Daredevil Season 2 Finale Outdoes Kingpin's Most Gruesome Season 1 Moment

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 8 — "The Southern Cross"

The ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1 features a particularly brutal Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) moment. The season finale, "Straight to Hell," sees the mayor-slash-crime lord brutally crush NYPD Commissioner Gallo's (Michael Gaston) head with his bare hands. But as impressively gross and gory as the scene was, it had nothing on what Wilson Fisk has in store for the "Born Again" Season 2 finale, "The Southern Cross."

The episode delivers yet another classic Daredevil (Charlie Cox) hallway fight, in which the Man Without Fear and his allies take on the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. However, it juxtaposes their struggle with Kingpin's own version of the theme. Instead of being forced to fight, Kingpin outright demands to be let loose on the protesters roaming the corridors of the courthouse. He advances like a horror movie monster, mauling and seemingly murdering protesters with nothing but his bare hands.

Notably, Kingpin even seems to replicate the famous Gallo head-crushing moment on one protester, and we briefly see him start to execute the move on the poor guy. This time, however, it's just one of Fisk's many cruelties, to the point that it almost gets lost in the mix. The show doesn't even bother to show it properly, opting instead to just display the ensuing bloodstains on his suit.