Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Saves Its Happiest Ending For A Surprising Character

"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 has changed Bullseye in a big way by turning him into an antihero of sorts. Considering how the revival series painted Bullseye in Season 1 (and how "Daredevil" presented him back in Season 3 when he debuted on the Netflix show), Dex is really going up in the world. He knows this, too: He has a small, content smile on his face in his final scene, which all but confirms that he's very pleased with the cards he's been dealt. It's hard to blame him for being happy. After all, Kingpin learned the real-life consequences of being a supervillain, and "Born Again" is generally happy to give its villains their just desserts, so the fact that the series allows Bullseye to gracefully exit stage left is particularly noteworthy.

Bullseye's newfound association with Mr. Charles is also a strong indication that we might see him again before long, seeing as Matthew Lillard's character is being set up in a surprising role. It seems as though Mr. Charles will become the MCU's next shadowy spymaster, a character in the vein of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) or Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The fact that the CIA operative now has Bullseye in his roster could very well indicate that the MCU is far from done with Wilson Bethel's amoral yet entertaining character.

"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.