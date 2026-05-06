Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Saves Its Happiest Ending For A Surprising Character
Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 8 — "The Southern Cross"
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 wraps up with "The Southern Cross," a finale that does justice to the excellent events so far, even though several characters don't get the kind of happy ending you might want them to. Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is arrested and sent to prison. Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) remains on the loose but has to leave New York behind and is more hated than ever after his disastrous tenure as mayor. Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) is free of all charges, but she's also alone, having lost Matt so soon after reconnecting with him romantically.
Then again, there are also positive endings. In fact, "The Southern Cross" saves its happiest ending for a character who seemed completely irredeemable not so long ago — and, frankly, still kind of does. Said character is Benjamin "Bullseye" Poindexter (Wilson Bethel). Not only does he walk away from his various misdeeds scot-free, but he actually gets a job that's ideal for him: Bullseye takes over Luke Cage's (Mike Colter) job as an implied wetworks guy for CIA man Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard). This is likely a dream come true for a guy with Bullseye's particular skills and mindset.
The MCU might have further plans for Bullseye
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 has changed Bullseye in a big way by turning him into an antihero of sorts. Considering how the revival series painted Bullseye in Season 1 (and how "Daredevil" presented him back in Season 3 when he debuted on the Netflix show), Dex is really going up in the world. He knows this, too: He has a small, content smile on his face in his final scene, which all but confirms that he's very pleased with the cards he's been dealt. It's hard to blame him for being happy. After all, Kingpin learned the real-life consequences of being a supervillain, and "Born Again" is generally happy to give its villains their just desserts, so the fact that the series allows Bullseye to gracefully exit stage left is particularly noteworthy.
Bullseye's newfound association with Mr. Charles is also a strong indication that we might see him again before long, seeing as Matthew Lillard's character is being set up in a surprising role. It seems as though Mr. Charles will become the MCU's next shadowy spymaster, a character in the vein of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) or Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The fact that the CIA operative now has Bullseye in his roster could very well indicate that the MCU is far from done with Wilson Bethel's amoral yet entertaining character.
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.