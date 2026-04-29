5 Best Horror Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu has a diverse selection of titles available to subscribers each month. This includes its horror line-up, which currently features popular box office and critical favorites as "The Babadook," — widely considered to be one of the scariest movies of all time – as well as "Insidious: The Red Door," "Late Night with the Devil," and "The Monkey." However, none of these films appear on this list of the five best horror movies streaming on the platform right now.

That's because the metric used to measure the films in this list is Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter. While the Tomatometer is based on reviews from media critics, the Popcornmeter draws its numbers from audience response. In 2019, these reviews were delineated into verified reviews – those from proven ticket holders — and unverified reviews to prevent issues of review-bombing that often torpedoed movie rankings.

Regardless of where you fall on the efficacy (and authenticity) of the Popcornmeter and its reviews, it does provide a snapshot of the moviegoing public's tastes, and often a very different interpretation of films from that of critics (which is more important than you might think, at least to studios). As such, the results of this list might surprise you.