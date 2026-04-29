The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 Feels Like A Stealth Sequel To A Classic Comedy Movie

It's no surprise that the meta humor in "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5 is reminiscent of "This Is the End," as Seth Rogen (who co-wrote, co-directed, and co-produced the film along with co-starring in it) is heavily involved in the show, most prominently as an executive producer. Rogen convinced Sony to adapt "The Boys" by pitching it as a story of regular people fighting superheroes, and he's appeared on the show before in small cameos. Seeing as this is the last season, it only makes sense he'd go all in on celebrity appearances.

This scene from Episode 5 feels intentionally designed to recall "This Is the End." When Will Forte introduces himself to Homelander and Soldier Boy, he mentions how he turned in Channing Tatum, who has an incredible cameo in "This Is the End" as Danny McBride's cannibal pet. Also, both projects explore what an actor's responsibilities are. In "This Is the End," when the rapture occurs, the left-behind actors ruminate on how they should've been saved because they bring joy to others' lives. On "The Boys," Kumail Nanjiani brings up how, as actors, it's up to them to stand up to oppression: "We're storytellers, dude. Our superpower is we inspire hearts and minds."

This idea invites interrogation, as actors don't bring people joy out of charity, and their participation in politics can sometimes come across as misguided or preachy. Many creatives have their trademarks, signature motifs that pop up across their works. For Rogen, that appears to be actors playing themselves, meta commentary on the nature of celebrity, and, of course, a whole lot of visceral violence.