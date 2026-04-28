5 Mystery Movies That Are Impossible To Predict

One of the best film genres is the mystery movie. They're filled with intrigue and offer a puzzle to solve, making them the perfect watch for a weekend afternoon as you try to figure out the solution before the story reveals it. Some films are better at the puzzle game than others, but the sense of accomplishment you get from successfully deducing the conclusion is unmatched.

However, there are some mystery movies that, no matter how closely you pay attention, you can't see the ending coming. They've set you up for failure in the best possible way, leading you in the wrong direction or presenting too many options to determine which is the most likely path forward. Can it be a bit frustrating? Sure, but it makes for a great viewing experience because it goes against the patterns of other films.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings and audience and critic discussions, these are the five mystery movies that are impossible to predict. They have premises that cinema fans know and love, like the classic murder mystery, but nothing about them is predictable.