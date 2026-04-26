Harlan Ellison Wrote The All-Time Best Star Trek Episode. Here's What The Next Reboot Can Learn From It

"The City on the Edge of Forever" is the best Star Trek episode because it truly understands what the franchise is about: the challenges that come with being human. And this is exactly what a Star Trek reboot would need to learn from and course correct to get back to the glory days.

The fact that the Harlan Ellison-penned episode is roughly six decades old and still resonates says it all. It's a powerful universal story about the ethical dilemmas that humans sometimes face in their lives. No matter which decision is made, somebody loses in the end. It becomes about choosing the greater good, but then again, who has the right to determine this? And what toll does this take on the individual who makes this choice?

As a franchise, modern Star Trek has lost a bit of sparkle to its storytelling magic, choking out the tales about the human experience by generalizing its characters and focusing more heavily on the sci-fi elements and imitating its galactic all-guns-blazing cousin, Star Wars. This isn't to say it's unwatchable, but is it still Star Trek? The series was originally envisioned as an exploration of human problems through the lens of sci-fi, and it's important that any Star Trek reboot embraces that aspect rather than run from it.