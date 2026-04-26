5 Best MMA Movies Of All Time, Ranked

It might be a multi-billion dollar sport that's well-known for its brutality — and become a past time for politicians and celebrities alike. But mixed martial arts has been around for years, combining forms of boxing, karate, striking, and grappling to deliver a product unlike any other.

Even before it became a part of the American cultural landscape, filmmakers have been doing their level best to portray the epic highs, lows and horrors of life in the cage. They have amplified the thrills of defeating your enemy — and double-underlined the pain every single athlete goes through when they step through the ropes. The results create some of the best fighting movies of all time.

But which MMA movies are the cream of the crop? This ranked list counts down the very best motion pictures that tackle either athletes who take part in the sport, or the sport itself, via authorial opinion and IMDb scores. Here are the five best MMA-related films of all time.