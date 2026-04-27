Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Reveals The Former Sith's Tragic Past

Contains spoilers for "Stars Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1, Episode 8 — "The Creeping Fear"

The Empire means business, sending the hard-hitting and menacing Inquisitors after Maul (Sam Witwer). While the former Sith survives the encounter by the skin of his teeth in "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1, Episode 8 — "The Creeping Fear" — the event shakes him to his core, leading him to grapple with the demons of his past in the aftermath.

Through visions and flashbacks, this episode reveals Maul's complicated backstory. One of the first memories that the Zabrak from Dathomir experiences is that of his brother Savage Opress trying to stop Sheev Palpatine from taking Maul as a young boy. Right after this, Maul recalls his intensive training with Palpatine. Yet this isn't simply a case of them fencing with lightsabers, as Palpatine tortures Maul by zapping him with Force lightning.

Maul's stroll down nightmare lane sees him face the traumatic recollection of when Obi-Wan Kenobi splits him in half in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." It gets darker from there, as Maul remembers his brief team-up with Opress before Palpatine slaughters his brother. The culmination of all these flashbacks results in Maul breaking down about everything he's experienced; however, the hate begins flowing in him again, as he gets back up and swears revenge.