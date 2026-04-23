What Happens To Nikki From Stranger Things: Tales From '85? The Character's Fate, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" Season 1, Episode 10 — "Chapter 10: Countdown"

Things get very hairy for Nikki Baxter (Odessa A'zion, known for playing Joey Del Marco in "Grand Army") at the tail end of "Stranger Things: Tales from '85," but, thankfully, both she and her plant-loving mom Anna (Janeane Garofalo) survive "Chapter 10: Countdown." The majority of the season concentrates on the search for Horde Prime, the name Dustin (Braxton Quinney) gives to the puppeteer behind the hive-minded vegetable creatures which keep attacking, consuming, and then holding their teachers and friends hostage as host bodies.

Dustin initially suspects Anna, but the real culprit turns out to be Daniel Fischer (Lou Diamond Phillips), a local grocery store clerk who's gotten close to the science teacher in recent weeks. Having stolen Anna's research, Daniel was able to produce a serum that resurrected one of the pumpkin-headed monsters as the plague queen. Though he claims his queen is docile, she ends up swallowing him alive. A battle ultimately ensues, with our favorite gang of monster hunters emerging victorious and restoring normality, leaving the creatures to rot far under the streets of Hawkins.

Interestingly, Nikki does not leave Indiana at the end of the episode. Instead, she and her mom decide to stick around permanently, ending a years-long pattern of brief teaching outposts for Anna and fleeting friendships for Nikki. The Party welcomes her into their Dungeons and Dragons group officially, giving her a handmade miniature crafted to look just like her. It's a sweet conclusion to the story, but it raises some questions about "Stranger Things" itself.