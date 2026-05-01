Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 3 Predictions - Where The MonsterVerse Goes Next

If you think the '50s flashbacks that detail Monarch's origins as well as the messy love triangle between Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell), Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto), and Bill Randa (Anders Holm) are the best part of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," we've got good news and bad news for you. The bad news is that you're probably not going to see much of Shaw in Season 3. The good news is that this is because he'll be venturing out on his own with a spin-off series.

"Starring and executive produced by Russell, the spinoff series will follow the story of Colonel Lee Shaw, an American operative who, in 1984, went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War," Apple confirmed in a press release.

With Keiko now firmly planted in the 21st century (more on that later), this mission will see Shaw out on his own. Perhaps he'll end up calling for support from his cryptozoologist friend Bill, who last we saw is struggling to deal with Keiko's disappearance. Maybe these former friends will find themselves on opposite sides of this international conflict. It's all up in the air at the moment as far as the spin-off is concerned.