'80s Action Movies That Still Hold Up Today

The '80s and action movies go together like peanut butter and jelly. In other words, it's a match made in heaven for most people. There's something about this era and all the fists, kicks, flexed biceps, and explosions it brought to the silver screen. Sure, there's also a lot of silliness — the antics of movies like "American Ninja" and "Hell Comes to Frogtown" come to mind — but it's the good kind of silliness, the type that deserves multiple rewatches and a space for the special edition DVD in your collection.

Yet, if someone were to ask for the five best '80s action movies that still kick tail today, that seems like an impossible choice. There are many excellent examples to pick from, but there are five films that come to mind here as instant picks. They might not be in consideration for the best movies of all time, but they are beloved by action connoisseurs and continue to find themselves in conversations about the era. This isn't about Rotten Tomatoes scores, IMDb ratings, or whatever other metrics there are; this is all about the good vibes felt when watching these combat classics.