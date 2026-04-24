'80s Action Movies That Still Hold Up Today
The '80s and action movies go together like peanut butter and jelly. In other words, it's a match made in heaven for most people. There's something about this era and all the fists, kicks, flexed biceps, and explosions it brought to the silver screen. Sure, there's also a lot of silliness — the antics of movies like "American Ninja" and "Hell Comes to Frogtown" come to mind — but it's the good kind of silliness, the type that deserves multiple rewatches and a space for the special edition DVD in your collection.
Yet, if someone were to ask for the five best '80s action movies that still kick tail today, that seems like an impossible choice. There are many excellent examples to pick from, but there are five films that come to mind here as instant picks. They might not be in consideration for the best movies of all time, but they are beloved by action connoisseurs and continue to find themselves in conversations about the era. This isn't about Rotten Tomatoes scores, IMDb ratings, or whatever other metrics there are; this is all about the good vibes felt when watching these combat classics.
Predator
In '80s action movies, Arnold Schwarzenegger proved to be superhuman. Whether he struck down villains with a sword as Conan in 1982's "Conan the Barbarian" or gunned down an army as John Matrix in 1985's "Commando," no one could stop Arnie. There's one foe who almost had his number, though: the Yautja.
In 1987, John McTiernan's "Predator" sees Schwarzenegger play the role of former soldier and current mercenary Dutch Schaefer, who goes on a mission to rescue a cabinet minister from a South American jungle. Loaded up with more weapons and featuring more trash talking than a game of "Call of Duty," Dutch and his team head out, but they discover they aren't alone. There's an alien bounty hunter tracking and killing them off one by one. Suddenly, this rescue mission turns into a fight for survival.
Not only does "Predator" feature a bloodbath of action and a mountain of bullet casings, but there's also some necessary personality to the characters. Dutch is the strong and stoic main protagonist, but he's surrounded by real firecrackers. Carl Weathers flexes with the best of them as Al Dillion, while Bill Duke's Mac Eliot has a tic that he dry-shaves his face when nervous. While the "Predator" story has expanded since 1987, it's testament to the original's staying power that this is still the best and most memorable film of the franchise.
Die Hard
Fact: "Die Hard" (1988) is a Christmas movie. Another fact: It's one of the best action movies of all time.
Another film directed by John McTiernan, "Die Hard" tells the tale of police detective John McClane (Bruce Willis), who wants to reconcile with his wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), on Christmas Eve. McClane visits the Nakatomi Plaza where Holly works, but little does he know that he's dropped in at the worst possible time, as a group of thugs — led by the charismatic but nefarious Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) — shut down the building and take everyone hostage. Except for McClane. Now, the scrappy detective with a cool catchphrase needs to figure out a way to take out the bad guys, rescue Holly, and save Christmas.
From "Under Siege" to "Skyscraper," "Die Hard" continues to be a film imitated by other action movies. The reason it connects is because McClane isn't a hero in the same vein as some of his all-out action contemporaries. He's an everyday man who is vulnerable, overwhelmed, and outnumbered in this situation. For him, he can't rush into this fight aggressively, so he needs to use his street smarts and guile to get out of this predicament. As an audience, it's easy to get behind someone as relatable as McClane and cheer for his success.
Bloodsport
What would a feature about the '80s action movies be without a cheesy martial arts flick in the mix? You can't overlook the influence of 1988's "Bloodsport," though. Not only is it the film that transformed Jean-Claude Van Damme into a movie star, but it's also one of the best fighting films of all time.
"Bloodsport" is based on the story of real-life martial artist and military man Frank Dux, who claims to have competed in an illegal kumite tournament. While there are disputes about the validity of Dux's claims, Van Damme plays a fictionalized version of him in this movie. Here, Dux seeks to prove his mettle against the mighty Chong Li (Bolo Yeung). The matter becomes personal after Li destroys Dux's pal Ray Jackson (Donald Gibb).
The story might feel secondary here, but Van Damme's natural charisma and athleticism carry "Bloodsport" to peak martial arts cinema. There's also a real fearsome quality to Yeung's character. He comes across as a believable antagonist who will require Dux to be at the top of his game to defeat, and Yeung deserves as much praise for the success of the movie as Van Damme. While there were several other "Bloodsport" sequels — sans JCVD — the original still stands the test of time.
RoboCop
Sometimes, a good action movie can blend in a little satire to tell an even greater story. Such is the case with Paul Verhoeven's "RoboCop" (1987). On the surface, it appears to be about the tragedy of Alex Murphy (Peter Weller), who dies in the line of duty. His body bonds with machine, as he's revived as the cyborg law officer known as RoboCop, who has no memories of his past and only lives to serve and protect. However, as is the case in these types of films, technology inevitably goes awry.
Apart from being a gripping and exciting film in its own right, "RoboCop" is also a cautionary tale about consumerism and corporatization of public services. The fact that Murphy dies on duty, and they still force him to come to work the next day — albeit as RoboCop — says it all. The poor guy wasn't allowed to rest in peace, because Omni Consumer Products (OCP) controls everything in Detroit — even its people.
The lessons from the 1987 film don't appear to have been learned, though. "RoboCop" holds up because many of its themes and ideas seem to becoming reality today. Public services are getting into bed with Big Tech, and with all these folks twerking for AI like backup dancers for Britney, a company attempting to revive a deceased worker through technology doesn't seem too outrageous or farfetched as it did in the 80s.
The Terminator
While 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" remains the best film in the series, it wouldn't exist without the solid foundation built by 1984's "The Terminator." Based on a terrifying nightmare that filmmaker James Cameron once had, "The Terminator" features a cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who travels back in time and attempts to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), who is meant to give birth to the man who will save humanity from the robot apocalypse.
While "The Terminator" has its fair share of explosive set pieces and action-packed scenes, where it shines is in how it utilizes its tension to excellent effect. Schwarzenegger's Terminator is a bona fide war machine. Every time he appears on screen, it's the same feeling as when somebody sees Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees. You can't help but feel your pulse quicken as you wonder what can be done to combat this unstoppable force.
This is the film that turned Schwarzenegger into an A-list superstar and kicked off the "Terminator" franchise. To this day, it's an '80s action movie that merits multiple rewatches, as it holds firm in its quality and relevance to the genre.