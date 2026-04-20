Jenna Ortega's Forgotten 2021 Drama Movie Returns To #1 On HBO Max

Between the many twisted moments on Netflix's "Wednesday" and her numerous movie roles, Jenna Ortega's star has been on the rise for a long while. In fact, her recent output has been so copious that it's been easy to miss a project or two of hers along the way.

Fortunately, Ortega fans with an HBO Max account have now had the opportunity to rectify this when it comes to "The Fallout," the Megan Park-directed drama starring Ortega and Maddie Ziegler. The film is rarely the first thing that comes to mind in Ortega's résumé, but subscribers to the streaming service have certainly taken notice of its existence.

The HBO Max original originally dropped on the service in January 27, 2022 — but it hasn't faded into obscurity. Instead, as of April 17, 2026, it has jumped out of nowhere to the top spot on the list of 10 most viewed HBO Max movies in the United States.