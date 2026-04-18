5 Best Movies Like Netflix's Thrash

Currently the most watched movie on Netflix, "Thrash" has been thrilling and terrifying subscribers with its story of a town flooded with shark-infested waters from a massive hurricane. Like many of the best shark movies, "Thrash" can definitely be a bit cheesy at times, but it knows how to ratchet up the tension by playing into two of our most commonly-shared fears: Drowning in open water, and shark attacks. Credit where credit is due to Steven Spielberg on that front, as "Jaws" helped to cement a collective terror of sharks and open water for multiple generations.

Speaking of "Jaws," that's the most obvious go to when recommending horror movies based in and around the water, and that involve sharks and other nautical creatures. So much so that it goes without saying when making a list like this. Instead, we've compiled five other films that are similar to "Thrash" — they all feature surviving in dangerous waters as the primary conflict, all of them bring sharks or other similarly dangerous water animals, and a few of them even have a hurricane as the catalyst.