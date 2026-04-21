5 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 1992, Ranked
The 1980s were a turning point for science fiction in cinema. Advancements in special effects allowed for different kinds of stories to take place, whether it was the impressive makeup of "The Terminator" or the digital world of "Tron." Cyberpunk and neon landscapes started becoming commonplace, and filmmakers were using fantastical worlds to comment on the impending destruction they feared from the Cold War turned hot.
By 1992, the Cold War was over. The internet was not yet a household product just anyone could use. It was a time of transition, resulting in an eclectic mix of sci-fi flicks that run the gamut of subgenres. From extraterrestrial creatures to zombies to androids, there's something for every taste.
Ranking the best 1992 sci-fi movies isn't easy. We looked at Rotten Tomatoes scores, IMDb ratings, general online consensus, and yours truly's own personal opinions as a certified sci-fi nerd. There aren't many overarching trends to pick up on, but that just means your personal list will probably differ vastly from this one, and that's all right.
Here are the five best sci-fi movies of 1992, ranked.
5. Alien 3
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Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Charles S. Dutton, Charles Dance
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Director: David Fincher
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 114 minutes (145 minutes for the assembly cut)
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Where to watch: HBO Max
When "Alien 3" came out in theaters in 1992, it immediately proved to be one of the most controversial horror movie sequels of all time. Newt (Carrie Henn) and Hicks (Michael Biehn) die off screen, so we're only left with franchise mainstay Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) as the connective tissue. Outside of that, "Alien 3" is a step down from the first two "Alien" films, feeling choppy and less polished than its predecessors. "Alien 3" almost didn't get released at all due to production issues. Not the most promising of starts for a young director named David Fincher.
However, to understand the placement of "Alien 3" on this list, you need to watch the assembly cut. It handles the bleak tone of the film a lot better, diving into existential nihilism. It doesn't make "Alien 3" perfect by any means, but there are good ideas throughout, like comparing the Xenomorph to a dragon and imbuing upon it a sort of religious reverence. It's less of an action movie like "Aliens" and more of a meditation on faith, fanaticism, and embracing the cold grip of death.
Such darkness would be found in future Fincher works, like "Se7en." "Alien 3" is by no means a masterpiece, but for diehard Fincher fans, it's essential to see where the filmmaker came from and how he held his own against a studio system seemingly out to intentionally sabotage his first feature-length film.
4. Godzilla vs. Mothra
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Cast: Tetsuya Bessho, Satomi Kobayashi, Takehiro Murata
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Director: Takao Okawara
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Rating: Not Rated
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Runtime: 102 minutes
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Where to watch: The Criterion Channel
Godzilla may get top billing in 1992's "Godzilla vs. Mothra," but the other kaiju is really the star of the show. Godzilla awakens following a meteor striking Earth and begins an onslaught on Japan, so it's up to Mothra and new kaiju, Battra (a dark moth-like creature), to stop the big lizard. Those hoping for a straightforward Godzilla film may be disappointed to learn that the creature barely factors into the story. "A Critical History and Filmography of Toho's Godzilla Series" by David Kalat confirms that Toho originally wanted a standalone Mothra movie before deciding to throw Godzilla in for good measure.
The film is definitely a product of the early '90s, as there's a lot of commentary on all of the damage humans have caused to Earth. At times that focus solely on human characters, it can begin to feel like you're watching an episode of "Captain Planet and the Planeteers." Luckily, the environmental themes are bolstered by surprisingly solid acting performances.
Of course, everyone's here for monster-on-monster action. And there are some fun set pieces throughout, including an opening sequence that's an homage to "Indiana Jones" with an archaeologist uncovering an artifact. Plus, Battra's design is spectacular and will make you wish the kaiju appeared more often in "Godzilla" media.
3. Tetsuo II: Body Hammer
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Cast: Tomorowo Taguchi, Shinya Tsukamoto, Nobu Kanaoka
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Director: Shinya Tsukamoto
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 82 minutes
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Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
"Tetsuo: The Iron Man" is one of many underappreciated Japanese horror films you need to see at least once in your life. It's about a man who wakes up one day to find metal components throughout his body and begins experiencing sexual fantasies surrounding metal. Therefore, he starts adding more metal to his body in an uncomfortable body horror film that aims at exposing the dehumanization that has occurred through industrialization.
While "Tetsuo: The Iron Man" has become a cult favorite in certain circles, many overlook its sequel, "Tetsuo II: Body Hammer." The follow-up takes a more violent approach compared to its predecessor, where Taniguchi (Tomorowo Taguchi) experiences a violent encounter from some thugs. He gets injected with an odd substance and soon becomes capable of great feats of strength but also wants more. He transforms his arm into a cannon and proceeds to seek vengeance against those who have wronged him.
"The Iron Man" is far more cerebral and can be a little off-putting to some. "Body Hammer" plays as a more straightforward action-horror film that once again explores themes of dehumanization.
2. Braindead (Dead Alive)
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Cast: Timothy Balme, Diana Peñalver, Elizabeth Moody
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Director: Peter Jackson
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 104 minutes
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Where to watch: N/A
Before Peter Jackson made "The Lord of the Rings" films, his career was veering in a vastly different direction with a gory hidden gem you need to watch: "Braindead," also sometimes referred to as "Dead Alive." It's a zombie flick cranked up to 11 where Lionel Cosgrove (Timothy Balme) thinks he's found the woman of his dreams with Paquita (Diana Peñalver). However, she soon gets bitten by a rat-monkey creature and turns into a mutant. She begins biting anyone in her path, turning them all into disgusting members of the undead.
"Braindead" is a campy delight. It's definitely not for those with weak constitutions, but if you don't mind the sight of gallons upon gallons of fake blood, it's right up your alley. The film combines over-the-top practical effects with a giddy sense of humor, making it one of the funnier "Evil Dead" knockoffs.
It may be a horror B-movie, but you can already see the sparks of Jackson's talent. There's surprisingly impressive camerawork, and he proves himself a master of tone all throughout. If nothing else, it shows how Jackson superbly utilizes practical effects, which would no doubt help him going into "Lord of the Rings."
1. Nemesis
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Cast: Olivier Gruner, Tim Thomerson, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
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Director: Albert Pyun
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 95 minutes
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Where to watch: Tubi
There's no denying that 1992's "Nemesis" wears its influences, namely "Terminator" and "Blade Runner," on its sleeve. It's a dystopian sci-fi action flick about the cybernetically-enhanced Alex Rain (Olivier Gruner), who's tasked with assassinating his former lover who's now leading an underground militant group. But mostly, it's an excuse to fire guns in the wasteland Los Angeles has become. And it's easily the best sci-fi movie of 1992.
"Nemesis" is a ton of fun and the embodiment of early '90s lo-fi sci-fi. It's a great merging of advanced scientific concepts, like the merging of man and machine, but set against a backdrop where all of that has become old hat. The action choreography is pure loony goodness with a ton of practical effects to make the explosions really pop.
More than anything, "Nemesis" embodies the kind of movie you'd find scrounging around Blockbuster on a Friday night, and you pick up the VHS because it looks cool. And you find yourself utterly delighted by what you've uncovered. No joke, there's a scene where Rain shoots the floor out from under him, and he falls several floors down. It's a movie that knows precisely what it is, and that's an unpretentious sci-fi action flick that's designed to be watched by you and all of your friends.