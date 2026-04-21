5 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 1992, Ranked

The 1980s were a turning point for science fiction in cinema. Advancements in special effects allowed for different kinds of stories to take place, whether it was the impressive makeup of "The Terminator" or the digital world of "Tron." Cyberpunk and neon landscapes started becoming commonplace, and filmmakers were using fantastical worlds to comment on the impending destruction they feared from the Cold War turned hot.

By 1992, the Cold War was over. The internet was not yet a household product just anyone could use. It was a time of transition, resulting in an eclectic mix of sci-fi flicks that run the gamut of subgenres. From extraterrestrial creatures to zombies to androids, there's something for every taste.

Ranking the best 1992 sci-fi movies isn't easy. We looked at Rotten Tomatoes scores, IMDb ratings, general online consensus, and yours truly's own personal opinions as a certified sci-fi nerd. There aren't many overarching trends to pick up on, but that just means your personal list will probably differ vastly from this one, and that's all right.

Here are the five best sci-fi movies of 1992, ranked.