The Street Fighter Trailer Pays Tribute To The 1994 Movie With An Easter Egg

The "Street Fighter" trailer features no shortage of homages to the video game series. It also pays tribute to a movie that some people regret watching – but for others, it's just a Tuesday. Yes, there's already an Easter egg referencing the divisive 1994 "Street Fighter" film, which stars Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia.

In the trailer for 2026's "Street Fighter," there's a scene recapping the history of Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) and Ryu (Andrew Koji). Interspersed between the action is a quick glimpse of a photo featuring Ken and Ryu during happier times. However, there's more to this photo than meets the eye. The clothes that Ken and Ryu wear are almost identical to the ones worn by their counterparts from 1994's "Street Fighter." In addition to this, it appears like the photo was taken at a fighting tournament.

This all mirrors a sequence from the '90s film. In it, Byron Mann's Ryu and Damian Chapa's Ken meet with Sagat (Wes Studi) at an underground fighting tournament in Thailand. More importantly, they're indeed wearing the same outfits as their future selves from 2026's "Street Fighter."