The Worst Choreographed Martial Arts Sequences In Movie History

Martial arts have been part of culture for ages now. The combat traditions have especially found a place in pop culture due to the popularity of martial arts films, one of the biggest and highest-selling genres in the entire world, spawning movie stars like Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Michelle Yeoh.

Even in today's film industry, martial arts combat is very present in blockbusters, from the MCU's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" to Oscar winner "Everything Everywhere All At Once." However, perfecting — and more importantly, displaying — the fighting style requires a lot of dedication and craftsmanship. As a result, there have been many sequences depicting martial arts that underwhelmed fans of the genre.

These 15 films vary from foreign B-movies to blockbuster IP, yet in each of them, the depiction of martial arts is sadly not up to scratch. Whether it's due to clumsy directing, unbelievable actors, or in many cases, poorly-rendered CGI effects, these fight scenes tried and failed to showcase this iconic form of action, and the results are plain to see.