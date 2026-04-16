10 Times Steve Carell Broke Other Actors On Set

Movie and TV star Steve Carell was blessed with excellent comedic timing and a deadpan sense of humor, which has definitely been a boon for his career. Want to see him make his colleagues lose their composure thanks to his never-ending capacity for mirth? Click the video above and watch him make them do everything but roll in the aisles.

There are plenty of Michael Scott moments on "The Office" that make us cringe, but they gave Carell many opportunities to make others laugh. In "Dinner Party" — Episode 9 from Season 4 — he managed to do just that. Carell just couldn't get through Michael's speech about his surround sound television set without cracking up both John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer. "This is terrible," he remarked as he makes everyone lose it for a second time. "We'll never finish this episode!"

And then there was the time when he simply could not spit out the right words while talking about Pam's (Fischer) plan to go to the hospital. Tripping over his own tongue, all he could do was laugh at his own foibles and try to circle back and squeeze the line out. But sometimes it was Carell's improvisational yen that stranded him mid-thought.