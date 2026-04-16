10 Times Steve Carell Broke Other Actors On Set
Movie and TV star Steve Carell was blessed with excellent comedic timing and a deadpan sense of humor, which has definitely been a boon for his career. Want to see him make his colleagues lose their composure thanks to his never-ending capacity for mirth? Click the video above and watch him make them do everything but roll in the aisles.
There are plenty of Michael Scott moments on "The Office" that make us cringe, but they gave Carell many opportunities to make others laugh. In "Dinner Party" — Episode 9 from Season 4 — he managed to do just that. Carell just couldn't get through Michael's speech about his surround sound television set without cracking up both John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer. "This is terrible," he remarked as he makes everyone lose it for a second time. "We'll never finish this episode!"
And then there was the time when he simply could not spit out the right words while talking about Pam's (Fischer) plan to go to the hospital. Tripping over his own tongue, all he could do was laugh at his own foibles and try to circle back and squeeze the line out. But sometimes it was Carell's improvisational yen that stranded him mid-thought.
Steve Carell has a talent for improvisation
Steve Carell came up in the comedy world via The Second City improvisational troupe, and worked in freewheeling environments like "The Dana Carvey Show" and "The Daily Show" before becoming a sitcom staple and beloved big screen thespian. So it's not surprising that a lot of his best bloopers usually involve him going off-script and losing control of the narrative along the way.
For example, take this very NSFW "The Office" blooper in which Carell's Michael Scott tries to organize the redevelopment of a company bathroom. His employee's demands get more and more risqué as the other actors fall apart around him and finally Carell himself cracks up. It's definitely one of the best times Carell ever broke character as Michael Scott on "The Office."
Then there are these vocalizations. His pronunciations of "high five" and "my sister is a w****" causes him to break down laughing and takes his fellow actors out at the same time. Not even the simple act of singing the jingle for Michael's favorite sit-down restaurant, "Chili's," can keep Carell from getting his co-stars going, including guest Tim Meadows. Want to see more examples of Steve Carell's silly genius at work? Click the above video and chuckle along.