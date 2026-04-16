Why Beef Season 2's Dr. Kim Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Beef" Season 2, Episode 2 – "A New Starting Point for Further Desires"

Season 2 of Netflix's anthology series "Beef" is treating audiences to another wild story. This time, it's country club manager Josh (Oscar Isaac) and his wife Lindsay (Carey Mulligan) being blackmailed by club employees Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton) after the young couple catches them in an explosive fight. However, there's also a concerning story unfolding with the club's new owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), and her second husband, Dr. Kim (Song Kang-ho).

The doctor specializes in plastic surgery, performing the procedures that tennis coach Woosh (BM) sells in wellness packages to women at the country club. However, due to a slight hand tremor, he makes a mistake that results in the death of one of his patients. Chairwoman Park tries to cover it up, wanting to force her husband into retirement to prevent more deaths. On top of the probes into their company finances, it's another hassle Park doesn't want to deal with.

If Dr. Kim looks familiar, it's because Song Kang-ho stars in Bong Joon Ho's Oscar-winning movie "Parasite." The film is a discussion on society and class status, following a lower income family as they infiltrate a wealthy one by becoming part of their house staff. Song plays Kim Ki-taek, who becomes the family's driver. He's a completely different character than Dr. Kim in "Beef" — while Dr. Kim comes across as likeable, regretful, and nervous, Kim Ki-taek is more callous and opportunistic. If you've already seen it, we recommend giving it a rewatch, because there are plenty of things you only notice the second time you see "Parasite."