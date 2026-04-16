10 Best Medical TV Shows Streaming On Netflix

TV viewers have always adored medical shows, whether they're reality programs that reflect the horrors and victories of real-life ERs or operating rooms, long-running dramas that take a look at the ups and downs of life in a hospital, or sitcoms that take a cockeyed glimpse at life and death. Networks have been putting out shows about doctors and nurses for ages, and now streamers have picked up the gauntlet and began to acquire and archive them.

Netflix, naturally, has a whole host of series on its roster that will scratch the itch of anyone who loves a good medical show. With picks ranging from lighthearted laugh-fests to serious shows that allow you a bird's-eye glimpse at the worst day in a person's life, there's hours of entertainment at a subscriber's fingertips. But to sift through the piles of promising pieces to find the very best ones? There are only so many hours in a day, and it can take eons to find the right program. Thankfully, this list is here to heal you. Here's 10 of the very best medical shows that Netflix has to offer, ranked in no particular order, with plenty of options to suit a variety of moods.