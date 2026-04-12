Harry Potter's Plot Holes Are Fixed With Another Beloved Character As The Chosen One

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

Today, we'll look at the "Harry Potter" series, where Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is routinely presented as the prophesied Chosen One, destined to face the Dark Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) until only one is left standing. And yet... everyone and their mom allows him to constantly waddle into dangerous situations nigh-entirely unsupervised.

Why doesn't it occur to anyone to keep an all-important kid like Harry in constant check until it's time to unleash the prophecy? Apart from the fact that literal forces of evil are after Harry all the time, why even risk him being eaten by giant spiders or getting beaten up by the Whomping Willow while flying around in his redheaded friend's grossly irresponsible flying car?

Fortunately, there's one very good explanation for all of this: Harry was never the Chosen One. The true Chosen One is Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis). Not only does Neville make far more sense as the Chosen One than Harry, but it would also explain why everyone at Hogwarts is happy to let Harry endanger his life on a regular basis. Let's dive in and see why this works.