Where To Watch Drop Dead Gorgeous - Is It Streaming?
It's a fact: there are too many streaming services. It's easy to lose an entire night scrolling Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and plenty of others, looking for something that catches your eye.
Sometimes, though, you know exactly what you want to watch. And maybe you want to laugh at the wacky antics of the girls of Mount Rose, Minnesota, as they compete in their small town's annual "Mount Rose American Teen Princess" pageant. If you have that weirdly-specific hankering, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is the only movie that'll scratch that itch.
The 1999 mockumentary follows a group of contestants and their micro-managing stage moms, delighting in their backstabbing, name-calling, and desperation as they battle it out for the title, tiara, and sash. The film's excellent cast includes includes "Starship Troopers" star Denise Richards, "Look Who's Talking" actor Kirstie Alley, the still-lamented Brittany Murphy, Allison Janney (the same year she was in "10 Things I Hate About You"), and Kirsten Dunst, who always understands the assignment. You'll even spot Amy Adams!
So: you know which movie you want to watch, but where do you even begin to find it? That's where we come in. We've poked around, and as of press time, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is available to stream for free on several streaming services. You can watch it on Tubi, YouTube, Revry, and Plex, all of which are free with ads ... as though your TV didn't have enough streaming apps downloaded already!
Drop Dead Gorgeous bombed in theaters but is now a cult classic
It's great to be able to watch "Drop Dead Gorgeous" whenever you want. After all, when the movie first hit theaters, hardly anyone went to see it. According to BoxOfficeMojo, it only brought in a reported $10.5 million worldwide, and the reviews were lackluster, too. In a pan for The New York Times, for example, critic Janet Maslin wrote, "['Drop Dead Gorgeous' is] pausing briefly in theaters before it sends home video enthusiasts reaching for the rewind button."
Maslin got it wrong. Not only is the movie great, but it found a second life on home video, reaching an audience who now consider it a cult classic. People rented it, showed their friends, and its reputation grew. Like many cult comedies, its tone is darker than it seems at first. For an oral history of the film, screenwriter Lona Williams told Buzzfeed, "It was really dark. I kind of forgot. That's what's funny."
"Mom" star Allison Janney told Buzzfeed that she's glad the reputation of "Drop Dead Gorgeous" has grown. She explained, "I feel like a rock star being part of that movie." Janney credited her co-stars with making things fun, adding, "It was a great summer, hanging out with Ellen Barkin and being completely silly, and Kirsten, who is such a lovely girl." Director Michael Patrick Jann added, "If you have your little 13-year-old goth girl alive in your heart, and you know that this is the movie for her, then this movie will exceed your expectations." Let it exceed yours too, now on streaming.