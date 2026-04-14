Where To Watch Drop Dead Gorgeous - Is It Streaming?

It's a fact: there are too many streaming services. It's easy to lose an entire night scrolling Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and plenty of others, looking for something that catches your eye.

Sometimes, though, you know exactly what you want to watch. And maybe you want to laugh at the wacky antics of the girls of Mount Rose, Minnesota, as they compete in their small town's annual "Mount Rose American Teen Princess" pageant. If you have that weirdly-specific hankering, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is the only movie that'll scratch that itch.

The 1999 mockumentary follows a group of contestants and their micro-managing stage moms, delighting in their backstabbing, name-calling, and desperation as they battle it out for the title, tiara, and sash. The film's excellent cast includes includes "Starship Troopers" star Denise Richards, "Look Who's Talking" actor Kirstie Alley, the still-lamented Brittany Murphy, Allison Janney (the same year she was in "10 Things I Hate About You"), and Kirsten Dunst, who always understands the assignment. You'll even spot Amy Adams!

So: you know which movie you want to watch, but where do you even begin to find it? That's where we come in. We've poked around, and as of press time, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is available to stream for free on several streaming services. You can watch it on Tubi, YouTube, Revry, and Plex, all of which are free with ads ... as though your TV didn't have enough streaming apps downloaded already!