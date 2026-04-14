Where Is The Pitt Filmed?

To accommodate the frenetic nature of filming "The Pitt," production designer Nina Ruscio had to think a bit outside the box so the set would look like an emergency room department while also allowing the camera movement that keeps the episodes feeling continuous. While speaking to Comicon.com, Ruscio discussed how she and the team went about building the sets.

Though she had helped design hospital sets before, the set for "The Pitt" provided a unique challenge in having all of the rooms in the same space, with Ruscio describing it as "the most comprehensive physical emergency department that I have done from scratch."

"We subtly lead your eye from space to space by the curvature in the floor," Ruscio also said. "I also wanted to create a space that had enough possible motion designed into it so that it felt architecturally limitless — that it had no beginning and no end."

Ruscio was also inspired to include architectural elements from Allegheny General Hospital, though she wanted the set she built "to reveal the years of remodeling" that the building would likely have on the inside. These elements are most noticeable in the waiting room, with the marble columns and floors. While there are plenty of shows like "The Pitt," they can't all boast such a cool set.