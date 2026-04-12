5 Best Football Movies Streaming On Netflix

When looking at the best sports movies of all time, American football doesn't tend to get as much representation as baseball or basketball. Even boxing encompasses a larger percentage of the most beloved sports movies than football. Whether because of the inherent danger of the sport that makes for a riskier production, or actors not wanting to spend half a movie hidden behind a helmet, many football movies tend to go unnoticed. And those that are made largely tend to go the comedy route.

That said, many football movies — and the ones that typically succeed creatively — are those based on true stories. If you're going to tell a real story anyway, you might as well do a documentary. Four of the five best football movies on Netflix right now are documentaries, as that tends to be the most compelling way to tell the story of the sport, its history, and its important figures. The one that isn't a documentary, unsurprisingly, is a dramatization of real people and events.