What The Cast Of Dexter's Laboratory Looks Like In Real Life

If Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel were the king and queen of children's television in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Cartoon Network was the court jester. With shows that weren't afraid to get weird, it may have not matched the other two in the ratings, but it won a place in audiences' hearts.

Every once in a while, though, Cartoon Network produced a show that could go toe-to-toe with the most popular its rivals could offer, and "Dexter's Laboratory" was one of Cartoon Network's very best. It revolves around Dexter, a child genius with a secret lab in his family's basement, who attempts to change the landscape of science, outdo his rival Mandark, and prevent his spacey older sister Dee Dee from accidentally blowing it all up.

Created by Genndy Tartakovsky, who went on to spearhead "Samurai Jack," "Primal," and "Hotel Transylvania," "Dexter's Laboratory" was a major success for Cartoon Network. It ran for four seasons between 1995 and 2003, with a television movie, "Dexter's Laboratory: Ego Trip," released between the 2nd and 3rd seasons. Though the series has been off the air for over 20 years (feel old?), it remains beloved by fans, as do the many talented voice actors who made up its cast. You may not know their names or faces, but you definitely know them from somewhere.