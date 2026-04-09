Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair Review - A Delightful And Nostalgic Reunion For The Fans

Linwood Boomer's charming working-class sitcom, "Malcolm in the Middle," that ran on Fox from 2000 to 2006, was my comfort show when I began college in the late aughts. The reruns were on TV all the time, and as I sought distraction from studying and school stress, I fell right into this bonkers little series that felt nostalgic even a few years after it ended — and because I was nearing 20. Watching a severely dysfunctional family (especially the trouble-maker kids and teens in it) instantly brought back some of my silliest memories and the heartfelt moments of my not-so-distant childhood. It was both light-hearted fun and a much-needed pressure release from the mundane days of young adulthood.

I'm glad to say that the exuberant essence of the show in the four-part reunion, "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," remains intact 20 years later. That's primarily thanks to the original creator and cast (except Erik Per Sullivan, who's no longer an actor) being not just open to this revival but embracing it with heart and overflowing zeal. Sometimes that approach alone is enough of a boost to make a project like this work, which is precisely how it feels here.

The season revolves around Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal's (Bryan Cranston) 40th wedding anniversary, which they plan to celebrate with a big party in the presence of their kids and their families. Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), Reese (Justin Berfield), Dewey (Caleb Ellsworth-Clark), Francis (Christopher Masterson), and Jamie (Anthony Timpano) are all adults now, and their youngest sibling, Kelly (Vaughan Murrae) — the latest addition to the family who was teased in the series finale in 2006 — is a high-schooler.

As Malcolm explains to us in a typical fashion breaking the fourth wall, he's found a way to become normal and lead a healthy life in the past two decades, and all it took was completely avoiding his family when possible. So he's planning to do exactly the same to get out of attending their folks' party, mostly because he's been withholding the truth of being a single father to a teenage daughter and having a girlfriend who actually loves him for who he is. Naturally, things go off the rails, and the truth gets exposed early on, sending the entire family (especially Hal) into a spiral. And that means the kind of comedy madness that we've come to expect from "Malcolm in the Middle."