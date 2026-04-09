Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair Review - A Delightful And Nostalgic Reunion For The Fans
Linwood Boomer's charming working-class sitcom, "Malcolm in the Middle," that ran on Fox from 2000 to 2006, was my comfort show when I began college in the late aughts. The reruns were on TV all the time, and as I sought distraction from studying and school stress, I fell right into this bonkers little series that felt nostalgic even a few years after it ended — and because I was nearing 20. Watching a severely dysfunctional family (especially the trouble-maker kids and teens in it) instantly brought back some of my silliest memories and the heartfelt moments of my not-so-distant childhood. It was both light-hearted fun and a much-needed pressure release from the mundane days of young adulthood.
I'm glad to say that the exuberant essence of the show in the four-part reunion, "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," remains intact 20 years later. That's primarily thanks to the original creator and cast (except Erik Per Sullivan, who's no longer an actor) being not just open to this revival but embracing it with heart and overflowing zeal. Sometimes that approach alone is enough of a boost to make a project like this work, which is precisely how it feels here.
The season revolves around Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal's (Bryan Cranston) 40th wedding anniversary, which they plan to celebrate with a big party in the presence of their kids and their families. Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), Reese (Justin Berfield), Dewey (Caleb Ellsworth-Clark), Francis (Christopher Masterson), and Jamie (Anthony Timpano) are all adults now, and their youngest sibling, Kelly (Vaughan Murrae) — the latest addition to the family who was teased in the series finale in 2006 — is a high-schooler.
As Malcolm explains to us in a typical fashion breaking the fourth wall, he's found a way to become normal and lead a healthy life in the past two decades, and all it took was completely avoiding his family when possible. So he's planning to do exactly the same to get out of attending their folks' party, mostly because he's been withholding the truth of being a single father to a teenage daughter and having a girlfriend who actually loves him for who he is. Naturally, things go off the rails, and the truth gets exposed early on, sending the entire family (especially Hal) into a spiral. And that means the kind of comedy madness that we've come to expect from "Malcolm in the Middle."
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair wastes no time returning to form
After kicking the first episode off with a brief montage of some of the show's best moments (the perfect nostalgic appetizer), we're quickly brought up to speed with where everyone is in life. Malcolm is a successful businessman now with his own apartment, Reese is still an idiot loser living at home, Dewey changes girlfriends like they're underwear, Francis is still married to Piama (Emy Coligado), and Jamie ... well, he's there too with very few lines and little to do.
As expected, the reunion revolves mostly around Malcolm, his parents, and the new people in his life, who all bring a modern freshness into the show's rather old-fashioned dynamics. But that's not to say the less-central family members don't chip in — they add flavor at the right moments without stealing the limelight. And rest assured, fan favorites like David Anthony Higgins' obnoxious Craig Feldspar and Craig Lamar Traylor's asthmatic Stevie all pop up, too.
With Linwood Boomer remaining behind the wheel as writer-creator, the chaotic and over-the-top humor digging into the dysfunctionality of this family still confidently drives the show as it did 20 years ago. But, once again, it's really the actors who fill their roles with an abundance of wit and commitment.
Unsurprisingly, Bryan Cranston (whose career grew the biggest out of the bunch since the series ended) steals the show with an even more refined comedic skillset. He talked about being open to a reunion for years, and you can see now how much it means to him. He runs on 110%, which at times feels like he's overdoing it — but that's really just his character, Hal being Hal, even at an old age. He spirals between low and high, depressed and enthusiastic, always delivering the kind of hysterical performance the writing lets him get away with. And that goes pretty much for every regular reprising their role. If anyone comes across as somewhat underwhelming, it's Justin Berfield, which is hardly a surprise given the actor didn't have a credit to his name since 2010.
Nostalgia done (mostly) right
Although there are bits that go on a little longer than they should (Hal tripping and hallucinating), jokes that don't land perfectly, and characters who are merely there because they're expected to be, "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" feels exactly how a reunion with the past should. It captures the excitement and flair of a high-school reunion night-out where you catch up with old friends, have a few drinks, and get out before anything awful or regrettable could happen. With only four episodes that clock in around 30 minutes each, the series doesn't overstay its welcome or let you ponder about its potential shortcomings.
It delivers what it promises and nothing more — which is, frankly, high praise among revivals — even managing to bring about a few sweet and touching moments between parents and kids in the way the original seamlessly did when you least expected it. I can't speak for every fan, but "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" is almost every bit as delightful, bonkers, and mad fun as the original was. We (and the cast) might've grown older, but at heart, we're still the same, for better or worse — though, in the show's case, mostly for the better.
"Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" premieres on Hulu on April 10.