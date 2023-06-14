Malcolm In The Middle: Bryan Cranston Teases A Return To Hal In A Reunion Special
Before becoming Walter White on "Breaking Bad," one of the most iconic antiheroes of the 21st century, Bryan Cranston was already familiar to numerous households as the lovable, goofy father, Hal, on "Malcolm in the Middle." The show followed a lower-middle-class family consisting of boys always getting into trouble, much to the ire of their mother, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek). The show ran for seven successful seasons before going out on its own terms, but as is the case with so many TV shows of yesteryear, there are constant rumors and pleas for a reunion to take place.
Cranston is plenty busy these days, with a prime spot in the upcoming Wes Anderson film, "Asteroid City," but it sounds like he would make time for a "Malcolm in the Middle" reunion special if it got off the ground. Apparently, there is interest, as the actor told British GQ that creator Linwood Boomer had approached him about the concept, and he'd be more than happy to get the family back together. "I'm curious about that family 20 years later," Cranston explained. "What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They're grown men now."
And he's not the only cast member game to see what the family's up to these days.
Frankie Muniz has also expressed interest in a Malcolm in the Middle reunion
2026 would mark 20 years since "Malcolm in the Middle" went off the air, and it just so happens to be the year Bryan Cranston recently announced he would take a temporary retirement from acting. He plans to spend more time with his wife, Robin Dearden, in France for some time without focusing on acting. So if a "Malcolm in the Middle" project materializes, it should hopefully transpire within the next couple of years. And he's not the only one who's open to a return.
In October 2022, Fox News published an interview with Frankie Muniz, who played the titular Malcolm on the sitcom, and he also expressed a desire to return to his roots. He's taken a break from acting in the years since "Malcolm in the Middle" ended, but a reunion sounds like something he'd be interested in pursuing, with him saying, "I would love to know what the family's up to." It also sounds as though Cranston will be more involved than simply acting as Hal. Muniz went on to say, "I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent."
No official announcement on a "Malcolm in the Middle" reunion has come out yet, but with this kind of enthusiasm from the cast, it may only be a matter of time. Audiences would undoubtedly love to see what happened with Hal and Lois, especially after the series finale revealed they were expecting yet another child.