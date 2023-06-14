Malcolm In The Middle: Bryan Cranston Teases A Return To Hal In A Reunion Special

Before becoming Walter White on "Breaking Bad," one of the most iconic antiheroes of the 21st century, Bryan Cranston was already familiar to numerous households as the lovable, goofy father, Hal, on "Malcolm in the Middle." The show followed a lower-middle-class family consisting of boys always getting into trouble, much to the ire of their mother, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek). The show ran for seven successful seasons before going out on its own terms, but as is the case with so many TV shows of yesteryear, there are constant rumors and pleas for a reunion to take place.

Cranston is plenty busy these days, with a prime spot in the upcoming Wes Anderson film, "Asteroid City," but it sounds like he would make time for a "Malcolm in the Middle" reunion special if it got off the ground. Apparently, there is interest, as the actor told British GQ that creator Linwood Boomer had approached him about the concept, and he'd be more than happy to get the family back together. "I'm curious about that family 20 years later," Cranston explained. "What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They're grown men now."

And he's not the only cast member game to see what the family's up to these days.