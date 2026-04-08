All 4 Jonathan Glazer Movies Ranked

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Although he's only directed a handful of features, every new Jonathan Glazer movie is a major event. A prolific helmer of music videos and commercials, Glazer has only released four films, sometimes taking a full decade before returning to movie screens. Yet each of his four features — "Sexy Beast" (2000), "Birth" (2004), "Under the Skin" (2013), and "The Zone of Interest" (2023) — are among the best movies of the 21st century, exploring themes of alienation, duality, and moral decay. Yet as challenging as these stories may sound, Glazer's magic touch is his approach to demanding material, which is defined by a bold visual style and daring use of music and sound.

Championed by critics throughout the years, Glazer broke through at the Oscars in 2024 with writing and directing nominations for "The Zone of Interest." That film, which also competed for best picture, won prizes for best international feature and best sound. There's no telling when the next Jonathan Glazer movie will come out, yet one thing is for certain: it'll be well worth the wait.

Here are all four Jonathan Glazer movies, ranked. For someone like Glazer, there is no "worst" film, and choosing a "best" can be a challenge because a case can be made for each one. So if your favorite is at the bottom of this list (or your least favorite is at the top), don't take it personally: instead, celebrate just how great a directorial career Glazer has had for having made so few films.