All 5 Twilight Movies Ranked

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

Director: Chris Weitz

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 130 minutes

Where to watch: HBO Max

"New Moon," the second book in the "Twilight" novel series, can be tough to get through ... but through sheer force of will, director Chris Weitz managed to adapt it into a movie that's not only watchable, but actually really good. As the movie kicks off, Edward and Bella are officially dating, and Bella is stressed about turning 18 — because even if Edward does eventually turn her into a vampire, she'll always be older than he is — when the Cullens throw her a birthday party. After Bella gets accidentally hurt at the party and cuts her forearm, the youngest Cullen, Jasper (Jackson Rathbone), tries to kill and devour her ... and after all of that drama, Edward breaks up with Bella and the Cullens move away abruptly.

In the book, when you flip its pages, it passes three months by simply ... writing out the names of the months. Weitz's best move in the movie, hands down, is crafting a montage showing Bella's mental deterioration across those three months that feels incredibly gutting and real. Sure, the overarching plot of "New Moon" is patently dumb — Bella keeps seeking out near-death experiences to see visions of Edward and then has to go save him from committing a form of vampire seppuku that involves exposing himself to humans, which will get him executed by higher-ranking vampires — but it's a well-made movie, and it turns a lackluster book into real cinematic fun. Plus, this is where we get to see the transformation of Jacob Black, who briefly appears in the first movie and then shows up fully ripped and ready to join the love triangle in "New Moon."