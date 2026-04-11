10 Most Rewatchable Fantasy TV Shows Of All Time
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When it comes to rewatchable television shows, the fantasy genre offers some of the best options. It's one of the most diverse genres out there, as it includes everything from "Game of Thrones" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to "Invincible" and "Sandman." Fantasy can include vampires, superheroes, dragons, or anything supernatural, so the genre contains a multitude of exceptional series that many people enjoy binging, over and over again.
Granted, not every great fantasy show is ideal for rewatching in this manner. Shows like "Game of Thrones" didn't conclude in a way that many fans appreciated, making a rewatch of that series less enticing than others. Because of this, the most rewatchable fantasy shows aren't necessarily the ones that have the broadest appeal. "Game of Thrones" is certainly marketed to as large an audience as possible, but most fantasy shows have niche audiences who are incredibly devoted to series that sometimes fly under the radar.
Despite this, when it comes to rewatchability, some smaller shows beat out the bigger-budget competition. While there are plenty of great rewatchable fantasy TV shows out there, these 10 are among the all-time best. Each of these shows has a large community of fans that continue to support them online and repeatedly binge-watch them year after year.They have something for everyone, with exceptionally well-written stories, incisively portrayed characters, and settings that make viewers wish they could step through their televisions and enter their favorite fantastical worlds.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
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Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan
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Creator: Joss Whedon
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Rating: TV-14
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Seasons: 7
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Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video
While the original 1992 film "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was more campy than classic, the television series adapted from the concept became a proper cult classic beloved around the world. Joss Whedon adapted the film, which he wrote, expanding it into a massive, lore-filled series that drew in millions of fans. It's not hyperbolic to say that "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" changed TV in a number of ways, and it did so for the better.
Still, while it was on, "Buffy" fought for viewers against the larger networks, although it didn't take long for word-of-mouth to bring in more viewers. The show's structure makes it ideal for binging, as its linear storylines lead into one another, telling an overarching story that's fascinating and compelling. No matter how many times you binge through a "Buffy" viewing, you're going to see something you missed before, making each time feel like you're experiencing something new.
It's not just that "Buffy" is a great series — it is, but it's more than that. The show was highly influential, impacting television for decades with its brilliant writing and primary focus on strong female characters. The influence on popular culture continued long after "Buffy" went off the air, and thankfully, you can binge all 144 episodes from its seven-season run.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
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Cast: Dee Bradley Baker, Zach Tyler Eisen, Mae Whitman
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Creators: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko
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Rating: TV-Y7-FV
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Seasons: 3
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Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Paramount+
There are many excellent animated fantasy series that are bingeworthy, but few compare to "Avatar: The Last Airbender." The series premiered in 2005 on Nickelodeon and absolutely changed the game in terms of American animation, tackling complex themes intended for young audiences while being set in an entirely foreign culture. The series introduced relatable characters, beautiful settings, and fascinating conflicts that kept kids' eyeballs glued to their television sets.
The best thing about "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is that, while it's fundamentally a show designed for children, it's so finely written that it's also well-suited for adults. The kids who watched it growing up love to rewatch it as adults, while plenty of adults who discovered it later in life don't have any problem sitting through a rewatch every once in a while.
More than 20 years after the series premiered, it remains popular, largely due to the creative team behind it. That popularity resulted in an animated sequel series, an absolutely awful live-action film that shouldn't be mentioned in polite company, and a live-action remake series on Netflix. Still, the OG "Avatar" is considered the best, and it's also one of the most rewatchable fantasy series ever made, as it tackles real-world issues in creative, relatable, and entertaining ways.
Supernatural
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Cast: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins
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Creator: Eric Kripke
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Rating: TV-14
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Seasons: 15
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Where to watch: Prime Video, YouTube, Fandango
Walk up to any "Supernatural" fan and say, "Dad's on a hunting trip and he hasn't been home in a few days," and there's a good chance you'll make a friend for life. The series begins with Dean (Jensen Ackles) delivering that line to his brother Sam (Jared Padalecki) to get his help, and from there, the siblings battle wendigos, vampires, demons, angels, and even God ... well, Chuck (Rob Benedict). Of course, that's an oversimplification of one of the most loved and extensive fantasy series ever made.
"Supernatural" started out as a monster-of-the-week show, but as it developed, the relationship between its two primary leads became the main focus. Over time, more main characters became prominent, and viewers latched onto each and every one of them, making every episode important in the ongoing story of the Winchesters. The show ran for 15 seasons, consisting of 327 episodes, and they're all rewatchable.
The ending of "Supernatural" was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but for many fans, it was perfect. The show featured several main arcs, where Sam and Dean go up against a number of big bads — beginning with the Yellow-Eyed Demon (Fredric Lehne) — but it was all building to something even bigger. In the end, the Winchesters prove their worth against the most powerful cosmic entities in the universe — not bad for a couple of brothers from Kansas.
Pushing Daisies
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Cast: Lee Pace, Anna Friel, Chi McBride
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Creator: Bryan Fuller
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Rating: TV-PG
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Seasons: 2
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Where to watch: YouTube, Fandango, Prime Video
There were several excellent fantasy shows that aired in the 2010s but came and went with little fanfare. Most were created by Bryan Fuller, and one of his best was "Pushing Daisies." The series aired its 22 episodes across two seasons from 2007 until 2009, and it's one of the most unusual, yet idyllic shows of the era. It's all about Ned (Lee Pace), a piemaker who has the unusual ability to bring the dead back to life with a touch.
If he touches them again, they die, but if he doesn't touch them within a minute, something of equal value will pass away. He learns this the hard way as a boy, when he revives and kills his mother while simultaneously and inadvertently killing his childhood sweetheart Chuck's father. Fast-forward to the present, when Ned learns that Chuck is dead and brings her back to life, but can never touch her.
The piemaker uses his ability to help Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) solve crimes by literally asking the dead who killed them. It's a quirky series, to be sure, and it's sensitively narrated by Jim Dale. The cast is rounded out with some serious talent, and everything from the set design to the music is spectacular. "Pushing Daisies" is a great show whether you're rewatching it or if you've never seen it before, and it's got a great ending as well.
Merlin
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Cast: John Hurt, Colin Morgan, Bradley James
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Creators: Johnny Capps, Julian Jones, Jake Michie
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Rating: TV-PG
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Seasons: 5
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Where to watch: Prime Video, Tubi
The story of King Arthur has been told to death, though many exceptional adaptations are all primarily focused on Arthur, Lancelot, and Guinevere. Eschewing the standard practice, 2008's "Merlin" focuses on its eponymous mage, but in a time when magic and its users are hunted and killed. It's an interesting twist on a well-known narrative, as Merlin (Colin Morgan) must keep his secret hidden while supporting Arthur (Bradley James) and ensuring the prosperity of Camelot.
The series includes most of the characters you're already familiar with from the legend of King Arthur, but it presents an entirely new, captivating story. It's not easy to remake something so well-known into an entirely new tale, but that's what "Merlin" is, and it's a brilliant fantasy series with excellent characters, gorgeous settings, and well-written storylines.
The series ran from 2008 until 2012, consisting of five seasons and 65 episodes, and while there are some one-off segments, it's primarily a linear story that runs from beginning to end. "Merlin" has a passionate fanbase that continues to celebrate the series, as it's one of the best explorations of the myth ever adapted to television and a lot of fun to watch more than once.
Warehouse 13
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Cast: Eddie McClintock, Joanne Kelly, Saul Rubinek
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Creators: Jane Espenson, D. Brent Mote
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Rating: TV-14
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Seasons: 5
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Where to watch: Prime Video, YouTube, Fandango
You wouldn't expect SyFy to air one of the most rewatchable fantasy series of the 21st century, but "Warehouse 13" is a mishmash of fantasy and science fiction that fits nicely into the network's purview. The series is all about the eponymous facility, which is touted as "America's Attic" by one of its characters. It's where all of the dangerous artifacts that are recovered by a special branch of the U.S. Secret Service go, and they all come with great stories.
Some of the artifacts include Lewis Carroll's mirror, which holds the captured spirit of Alice inside. Others include deadly paintings, bronzing equipment, and pocket-sized portable TV communicators invented by Philo Farnsworth that the agents all carry. The show is a mixture of science fiction, fantasy, and history, all intertwined into an adventure series filled with great characters, plenty of emotion, and a lot of fun.
If you've never seen "Warehouse 13," it's one of those shows that you should watch next if you enjoyed "The X-Files." That said, it's packed with its own unique charm that ensures you'd watch it a few times, as it's easy to miss the many details scattered throughout the unending shelves spread throughout the warehouse in every episode.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
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Cast: Kent Williams, Iemasa Kayumi, Vic Mignogna
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Creator: Hiromu Arakawa
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Rating: TV-14
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Seasons: 1
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There have been two anime adaptations of the "Fullmetal Alchemist" manga written by Hiromu Arakawa. The first was produced while the manga was still being published, and it deviated significantly, so a second anime, "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," was produced. Many consider it not only superior to the original, but it's widely regarded as one of the best anime series ever made — it's ranked No. 1 on Looper's 50 Best Anime Shows of All Time list.
The series follows Alphonse and Edward Elric, two brothers who attempt to resurrect their mother and fail. Edward loses some limbs, while Al loses his entire physical form. Ed is able to bind his soul to a suit of armor, and they now travel around the world to find the Philosopher's Stone and restore their bodies. The series is full of heartfelt stories, brilliantly written characters, and incredible action sequences centered around alchemy.
The full series consists of a single season of 51 episodes and four OVAs (Original Video Animation), and unlike its predecessor, which is still a great series in and of itself, it's a faithful adaptation of Arakawa's work. It's also one of the most bingeworthy and rewatchable anime series ever made. That said, there's a lot of emotion packed into it, so "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" isn't for the lighthearted, though it is truly fantastic.
The Magicians
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Cast: Jason Ralph, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta
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Creator: Sera Gamble, John McNamara
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Rating: TV-14
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Seasons: 5
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Where to watch: Prime Video, YouTube, Fandango
"The Magicians" is another SyFy series that's far more fantastical than sci-fi, as it's all about magic. The series is adapted from Lev Grossman's trilogy of novels, centering around Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his group of friends at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy. Essentially, it's a graduate university for magicians, where the goal is to properly train anyone who's adept in the safe use of magic, but things don't exactly go as planned.
There's a lot of death, sex, and substance abuse in the show, so don't compare "The Magicians" to the likes of "Harry Potter" because the similarities begin and end with magical schools. "The Magicians" is very much a mature series that tackles some serious adult issues with aplomb. The cast of "The Magicians" was expertly assembled, as everyone was perfectly cast for their characters, making it difficult to imagine anyone else playing them.
In terms of rewatchability, the show is perfect for binging, as each season tells a singular story arc. They all blend together into an overarching narrative, but you can get away with watching one season at a time and coming back to catch the rest at a later date. Either way, "The Magicians" is one of the most enthralling television series of the 2010s.
The Good Place
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Cast: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil
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Creator: Michael Schur
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Rating: TV-PG
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Seasons: 4
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Most great fantasy series are an hour long, but "The Good Place" is a 30-minute comedy that manages to rewrite itself as it goes. The show begins with a set premise that the viewers accept without question, but each successive season completely changes the game. It shouldn't work, but it absolutely does, thanks primarily to the cast, which includes several comedy legends.
The show begins with a handful of deceased individuals being sent to what is called "The Good Place," meaning heaven to anyone who asks — and that's what it appears to be. It all comes off as whimsical and fantastical, but as things progress, the show gets funnier and stranger. It's the fluidity of the show's premise that makes "The Good Place" ideal for rewatching because it's another great fantasy show that packs in tons of detail that's easy to miss the first, second, or 20th time you watch it.
Versatility is the name of the game in terms of the narrative, which is what makes "The Good Place" such a compelling series. The show has an incredibly complex timeline, but it's somehow easy to follow despite all of the twists and turns thrown at the audience.
His Dark Materials
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Cast: Dafne Keen, Kit Connor, Ruth Wilson
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Creator: Jack Thorne
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Rating: TV-14
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Seasons: 3
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The most recent rewatchable fantasy series is "His Dark Materials," based on Philip Pullman's trilogy of novels. The show began airing in 2019 and ended with its third season in 2022, having adapted all of the source material across its 23 episodes. The series is set in multiple realities, focusing on Lyra (Daphne Keen), an orphan who is the subject of a witches' prophecy that she will change the world.
As she searches for her friend, she uncovers a kidnapping plot that leads her to other worlds. Of course, just like the book, there are talking animal sidekicks called daemons, and when the show begins, Lyra is 12, growing up in Oxford. The series was incredibly well-received for its faithfulness to the source material, which didn't seem like it would be easy to adapt.
Fortunately, HBO and the BBC managed the budget well enough to offer the grand scale of worldbuilding necessary to bring "His Dark Materials" to the small screen. The show is an epic fantasy done right, and it works so well on the small screen that it's hard to compare it to the 2007 film adaptation. Like other great fantasies, "His Dark Materials" is rewatchable for its excellent storytelling and robust detail that all but requires multiple viewings to take it all in.