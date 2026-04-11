10 Most Rewatchable Fantasy TV Shows Of All Time

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When it comes to rewatchable television shows, the fantasy genre offers some of the best options. It's one of the most diverse genres out there, as it includes everything from "Game of Thrones" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to "Invincible" and "Sandman." Fantasy can include vampires, superheroes, dragons, or anything supernatural, so the genre contains a multitude of exceptional series that many people enjoy binging, over and over again.

Granted, not every great fantasy show is ideal for rewatching in this manner. Shows like "Game of Thrones" didn't conclude in a way that many fans appreciated, making a rewatch of that series less enticing than others. Because of this, the most rewatchable fantasy shows aren't necessarily the ones that have the broadest appeal. "Game of Thrones" is certainly marketed to as large an audience as possible, but most fantasy shows have niche audiences who are incredibly devoted to series that sometimes fly under the radar.

Despite this, when it comes to rewatchability, some smaller shows beat out the bigger-budget competition. While there are plenty of great rewatchable fantasy TV shows out there, these 10 are among the all-time best. Each of these shows has a large community of fans that continue to support them online and repeatedly binge-watch them year after year.They have something for everyone, with exceptionally well-written stories, incisively portrayed characters, and settings that make viewers wish they could step through their televisions and enter their favorite fantastical worlds.