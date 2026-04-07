5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Detective Hole

"Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole," based on the Scandinavian author's series of novels, hit Netflix on March 26, 2026 and became an instant hit for the streamer — because, honestly, detective procedurals never go out of style. As you might have guessed, the series focuses on Detective Harry Hole, played by Tobias Santelmann, who lives and works in Oslo as he tries to solve crimes while battling his own personal demons. With an international cast that includes Joel Kinnaman, Peter Stormare, Pia Tjelta, and Kelly Gale, the first season of the series specifically adapts Nesbø's novel "The Devil's Star," the fifth book in her "Harry Hole" series that centers around Hole's search for a serial killer loose in Oslo as well as professional friction with another policeman, Tom Waaler (Kinnaman).

So what should you watch next if you really like this buzzy new Netflix series? We've compiled a list of, obviously, detective dramas — but because this series focuses on one specific detective and his personal and professional issues, we tried to center shows that also give us some insight into the protagonist's inner struggles. Here are five shows you should check out if you love "Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole."