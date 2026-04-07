Star Trek's Phaser Sound Effect Was First Heard In A Classic Sci-Fi Horror Movie

The technology in "Star Trek" is just as iconic as its characters. Transporters dazzled audiences as they helped crew members beam up from danger, and communicators fascinated viewers way before the days of Wi-Fi Bluetooth. Powerful phasers also have a special place in this universe as they introduced viewers to a technology-focused weapon that could save Starfleet members in combat situations. A phaser's ping meant that the action was ramping up, but it's a sound effect that became well-known in a classic sci-fi horror film before making its way to the U.S.S. Enterprise.

While the phaser is a unique invention of "Star Trek," its sound in the original series was copied from 1953's "War of the Worlds,"one of the best alien invasion movies of all time. Ben Burtt, the sound designer for the 2009 "Star Trek" film, told TMPEG (via TrekMovie.com) that this sound effect came from the movie's Martian war machines, and its origin is much more common than it sounds. "The original was made with tape feedback of an electric guitar and harp," he said. As for how the series replicated the sound, Burtt said that it can be reproduced with a Moog synthesizer and pink noise, which consists of frequencies that have an intensity that decreases by three decibels per octave.

While phasers have received upgrades throughout each series, Burtt found a way to pay tribute to the sound that secretly played such a big role in the science-fiction genre.