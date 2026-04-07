Star Trek's Phaser Sound Effect Was First Heard In A Classic Sci-Fi Horror Movie
The technology in "Star Trek" is just as iconic as its characters. Transporters dazzled audiences as they helped crew members beam up from danger, and communicators fascinated viewers way before the days of Wi-Fi Bluetooth. Powerful phasers also have a special place in this universe as they introduced viewers to a technology-focused weapon that could save Starfleet members in combat situations. A phaser's ping meant that the action was ramping up, but it's a sound effect that became well-known in a classic sci-fi horror film before making its way to the U.S.S. Enterprise.
While the phaser is a unique invention of "Star Trek," its sound in the original series was copied from 1953's "War of the Worlds,"one of the best alien invasion movies of all time. Ben Burtt, the sound designer for the 2009 "Star Trek" film, told TMPEG (via TrekMovie.com) that this sound effect came from the movie's Martian war machines, and its origin is much more common than it sounds. "The original was made with tape feedback of an electric guitar and harp," he said. As for how the series replicated the sound, Burtt said that it can be reproduced with a Moog synthesizer and pink noise, which consists of frequencies that have an intensity that decreases by three decibels per octave.
While phasers have received upgrades throughout each series, Burtt found a way to pay tribute to the sound that secretly played such a big role in the science-fiction genre.
How 2009's Star Trek film honors the phaser sound effect and The War of the Worlds
J.J. Abrams's 2009 "Star Trek" movie is a sleeker and more dramatic version of "Star Trek: The Original Series." This means that tinny, cartoon-like sounds wouldn't sound right in this updated take, but Burtt still found a way to include that special phaser sound that was copied from "The War of the Worlds."
Burtt told TMPEG, "The steady sound just wasn't the right way to go because the visuals are so different, so I made something that recalls it, but features a Doppler effect that's shorter and sharper." He added that he wanted it to sound more like a fly bolt or tracer bullet. His interpretation adds plenty of drama to the film's battle scenes, as these sharp tones remind us that the firing of a phaser could result in death for either villains or heroes, and that's important when the crew of the Enterprise is trying to save Federation space from total destruction. At the same time it provides a fitting homage to the '60s television series that started it all.
The dangerous nature of phasers is why it makes sense that "Star Trek: The Original Series" took its phaser sound from "The War of the Worlds." The Martian war machines shoot deadly lasers that take out humans across the globe, proving that phasers are not that much different from these weapons. The big difference is that phasers are mostly used by "Star Trek" heroes. This allows characters from the franchise, as well as its fans, to embrace futuristic technology rather than fear it — an idea not explored in "The War of the Worlds."